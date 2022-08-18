Norway steps up rate rises and warns of more to come

Norway has raised interest rates to 1.75 percent for the second time this year and plans a further hike next month to counter what the central bank described as “ongoing global price pressures”.

The central bank raised borrowing costs by 0.5 percentage point on Thursday, after a similar move in June. It plans another hike next month to curb inflation, which is now at 6.8 percent — more than three times higher than the central bank’s target of 2 percent.

“Significantly higher key rates are needed to ease pressure in the Norwegian economy and bring inflation to target,” said Norges Bank governor Ida Wolden Bache.

The accelerated pace of rate hikes would reduce the risk of inflation becoming anchored at high levels, the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee said in a statement Thursday.

Central banks around the world have been aggressively raising rates in response to inflation, which is now at decades-long highs in several economies as a result of a rise in global food and energy costs.

Norges Bank warned there was a possibility of a stronger slowdown in global growth, noting that a rise in interest rates and high inflation could cool the housing market and household consumption.

The central bank’s more aggressive messages prompted analysts to change their interest rate forecasts.

“We now expect the bank to make it a 50 basis point hat-trick at its next meeting in September,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics. “With price pressures looking strong, further rate hikes are likely to follow.”

Economists at US bank Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised their forecast for how quickly Norges Bank would raise interest rates in the future, predicting it would raise its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point at each meeting until it reaches 3 percent by March 2023.

However, unlike other economies in North America and Europe, interest rate hikes in Norway are unlikely to trigger a recession.

The country is receiving record oil and gas revenues as other European countries turn to Western Europe’s largest petroleum producer to fill the gap left by the loss of Russian supplies. The Norwegian economy is also benefiting from inflows from the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund worth $1.2 trillion.

Investors have lowered their expectations of the extent to which the European Central Bank will hike rates in the hopes that it will pause its policy tightening as the eurozone faces a recession this winter due to the tightness in the economy. supply of Russian gas.

However, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel indicated a likely 0.5 percentage point increase in September, after a similar move last month.

“Even if we go into a recession, it is quite unlikely that inflationary pressures will ease on their own,” Schnabel told Reuters in an interview published Thursday.

“In July, we decided on a 50 basis point increase in light of the inflation outlook. At the moment, I don’t think this view has fundamentally changed,” she said.

The Federal Reserve has been even more aggressive, raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point for the second consecutive month in July. Minutes of the rate-setting meeting, published Wednesday, indicated that policymakers were eager to continue tightening monetary policy.

Rising US tariffs also affect developing countries, as many commodities in world markets are priced in dollars.

On Wednesday, Ghana’s central bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points to 22 percent — the largest increase since 2002 — to curb rising inflation and the depreciation of the country’s currency.