Northwood home fire: Rossi family and friends share memories of Sydney mansion

The sprawling $24 million Sydney mansion that was destroyed in a raging fire has taken with it a wealth of family memories.

Until late last year, when it was reluctantly sold, the 5,000-square-foot waterfront property on Cliff Road in Northwood was the home of the Rossi family, who Mary and Theo Rossi bought in 1961.

The family sold the seven-bedroom North Shore home with a tennis court and boat shed in November for $24 million.

Emma Rossi, second from right, with other members of her family at the fire-destroyed Northwood home

Despite the best efforts of two trucks and 50 firefighters, the house was gutted by a massive fire, which broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mary, a TV pioneer and travel company owner, lived there until she died at age 95 in 2021, after raising 10 children in the home with Theo, who died in 2010.

“It’s funny to see it being written in the media as a mansion,” said Emma Rossi, 55, the ninth of the clan and works as a communications consultant.

“We never thought of it as a mansion, it was just a house.

“It was a house where you walked in and got this feeling of love from the moment you walked through the front door. It was palpable.

‘It’s the end of an era. That’s for sure.’

Firefighters ran to the burning house at about 11 p.m. on Saturday night (pictured)

Mary lived in the house until the end of her life, and Emma said she was kept up with modern TV watching to entertain her forty-plus grandchildren.

“All the grandchildren, including mine, loved going up and spending the night with her, eating Maltesers and watching Game of Thrones,” Emma told Daily Mail Australia.

The last big family gathering in the house was in December, when the sales contract was settled.

“We had a really long table along that beautiful porch and the whole family was there,” Emma said.

“There were almost 100 people and we all had to stand up and say a few things.

“It was just hilarious and a lot of fun. It was a very fitting farewell, especially now that we’ve lost the house.’

The house (pictured, before the fire) was built in 1915 and sold for $24 million last year

Emma, ​​who lives just 300 meters away and saw the house burn down, said the family felt the loss.

“We were clearly devastated,” she said.

“The house holds so many happy memories for us and for the wider community, our friends.

“It was a place of gathering and represented community and fun and family. It’s a loss, not only for us, but also for the community, I think.

“It’s more than just a family home that burns down.

‘It’s a representation of family and what that means. Meaning and purpose and happiness and joy and a little naughty.’

Theo and Mary Rossi bought the house in Northwood in 1961 and had their family life there for 60 years

The naughtiness, Emma said, was all the “unauthorized parties we had when Mom and Dad were away.”

‘That was enough. Don’t tell Mom and Dad,’ she joked.

There were also numerous authorized gatherings.

“Mom and Dad were great entertainers,” Emma said.

‘We’ve had a lot of parties. It really was a party house.

“Even at Mom’s wake we had a nice wake for her at home. We had a rock and roll band – the John Field band, it used to be the Cockroaches, you know the Wiggles. She (Mary) just loved the band.”

The Rossi family at the Northwood home in 1967. Credit: The Australian Woman’s Weekly

Former members of Cockroaches, Anthony and Paul Field, co-founded the children’s entertainment mega brand, the Wiggles, with Jeff Fatt in 1991.

Emma said she was walking the dog when she saw the smoke.

“I came home, took the dog back and ran out and said to my husband, ‘Oh my God, the family’s house is on fire,'” she said.

The morning after Emma said that the Rossi family’s WhatsApp group, which has more than 100 members, “goes off with very funny and beautiful memories.”

A particularly fond memory is the way the 10 siblings were called to the table.

“There was a big gong ringing for dinners,” Mary said.

However, it was not all fun and play.

Theo, a second-generation Australian whose grandparents had emigrated from Italy, instilled a strong work ethic.

It took emergency services about two hours to extinguish the flames. The house was almost completely destroyed

“My father always liked to get us up,” Emma said.

“All 10 of us had to get up and work in the yard doing chores every Saturday morning.

‘There was a lot of work. We weren’t allowed to sleep in and sleep in.’

Emma said the house was also imbued with the staunch Catholic Mary and Theo’s “sense of public service.”

“It was just embedded in everything we did. So we had a lot of fundraisers in the house,” she said.

Mary became the first woman to host a show on Australian TV, Women’s World, in 1953.

In 1970 she founded ‘Mary Rossi Travel’, which is still active today and specializes in luxury travel to Europe, often visiting sites of Christian significance.

Rescuers said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigations are underway (the burning mansion is pictured)

Edward Wright, 26, who was Mary’s live-in carer from 2015 to 2020, said she remained a vibrant presence even into her 90s.

“She was mentally very alert,” Mr. Wright said.

He moved into the house at the age of 18 to find a guest house while studying business administration at university.

“She always helped me with assignments, she was a very good writer,” said Mr. Wright.

“She helped all her grandchildren.”

Mary was a speechwriter and author of policy paper for former NSW Prime Minister Sir Bertram Stevens, a job she quit when asked to make tea.

Mr Wright, who is now a cafe manager, said on the recommendation of a priest and a family friend that he took on the role of Mary’s caretaker, but it was more of a pleasure than a duty.

“She ended up being one of my best friends,” he said.

“It never felt like a job to me. I cooked dinner at night, helped her go to bed, and looked after her.

Mary Rossi (pictured left) holding hands with Maggie Tabberer at the 2006 launch of a book about the pioneering women of Australian television

“It was more caring for a friend than anything else.

‘She was a wonderful lady. We had all our guilty pleasures and watched TV shows like Father Brown and Game of Thrones.”

Mr Wright said that in addition to crime mysteries such as those solved by Father Brown, Mary was very interested in matters of the heart.

“She was a hopeless romantic. She would always talk about love,’ he said, noting that Mary was eager to explore one of his potential partners.

Mr Wright said he was shocked to learn that the house had burned down.

“It was a great house,” he said.

“There was a very old sandstone balcony.

“She had a great big library – and the living room, the lounge area was basically a big open room.

“There was a very old-fashioned one of those big wooden desks. And it had a gem orb, a really big one.

“The first tier was the house coming off the street and then it would fall down to another little garden area and with the tennis court off the edge—a cliff-like sort of thing.

‘Below that was another open garden and you would follow it further forward and take you down to the boathouse below.

“There’s a lot of sailing in that bay and Mary told me they used to have a big bell that rang when the whole family sailed by.

Mr Wright said the house had “wonderful views.”

“The gardens were great too,” he said.

“They spent about $30,000 a year on gardens.”

Mr Wright, who left home in 2020, also remembers Mary as a great entertainer.

“She would have dinner parties every week and some very interesting people,” Mr. Wright said.

“I’m sure there are many people who have very fond memories of the place.

“They are wonderful memories.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire Saturday night.

Originally built with sandstone in 1915, the house sits on an acre of land and features an orchard, boathouse, and private cellar.

It also had panoramic views of the Lane Cove River, Sydney’s CBD and the Anzac Bridge.