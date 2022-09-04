Northwood $24million mansion fire: House with Sydney harbour views destroyed in huge blaze

<!–

A $24 million luxury home with a tennis court and stunning harbor views has gone up in flames spectacularly.

The fire broke out just after 11pm on Saturday at the mansion on Cliff Road in Northwood, on Sydney’s lower north coast.

More than 30 calls were made for triple-0, with 12 trucks and 50 firefighters rushing to where they were confronted by 20-meter flames.

There were concerns that the fire would spread to neighboring properties, but emergency services were able to bring the fire under control within about two hours.

Firefighters ran to the burning house at about 11 p.m. on Saturday night (pictured)

Chief Inspector Tim Hassiotis, of the NSW Fire Department, said forensics still don’t know what caused the fire.

“At this stage, the investigation is still ongoing,” he told 9 News.

“We can’t determine the cause and origin until there are researchers, but we will do our best.”

Supported Hassiotis said the situation highlighted the importance of smoke detectors.

It took emergency services about two hours to extinguish the flames. The house was almost completely destroyed

Rescuers said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigations are underway (the burning mansion is pictured)

The owners bought the luxury property in November last year.

Originally built with sandstone in 1915, the house sits on an acre of land and features an orchard, boathouse, and private cellar.

It also had panoramic views of the Lane Cove River, Sydney’s CBD and the Anzac Bridge.