Northlakes High School puts gender-neutral ‘they’ pronouns on toilets: NSW

One Nation MP Mark Latham said it is a political statement at the expense of the student

A parent of a 13-year-old girl complained she was ‘confused and worried’

An Australian high school has sparked controversy after swapping the traditional male and female toilet signs with gender-neutral pronouns.

Northlakes High School on the NSW Central Coast installed the new ‘inclusive’ signage that reads ‘He/She’ and ‘She/She’.

But some parents took to a local community’s Facebook page to express outrage at the new school policy, fearing their daughters could be forced to use the same bathroom as older students born anatomically male.

Northlakes High School in San Remo on the Central Coast has ditched traditional male and female toilet signs for a more inclusive pronoun (pictured)

But some parents took to a local community's Facebook page to express outrage at the new school policy, fearing their daughters could be forced to use the same bathroom as older students who were born anatomically male (stock image)

A Nation MP Mark Latham even snatched NSW Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell in state parliament over the signage, asking if the department was aware and if it approved, the Daily Telegram reported.

He said many parents had contacted him with concerns, including that it would confuse children and encourage boys to misbehave and use the girls’ toilets.

The furious father of a 13-year-old girl had told him his daughter was returning from school, worried that 17- and 18-year-old boys would start using the girls’ toilets.

“Who would think this is okay?” a person questioned on social media.

However, other commenters disagreed and congratulated the school for being progressive.

‘Absolutely well done. Gender-diverse children have it hard enough as it is. Kindness is important,” said one.

But Mr. Latham argues that gender-neutral terms are generally only used by the ‘awakened elite’, and that such pronouns’unnecessary’ in a school situation – and would only cause ‘fear’ in parents and students.

“It is a political statement that alarms the community about safety and does not help students,” he said.

One Nation MP Mark Latham expressed concern over progressive bathroom signs in parliament

The NSW Education Secretary said safety and support were the top priority in NSW public schools (Photo: Northlakes High School)

The former federal opposition leader and father of three also said locals around Abbotsford School, in Sydney’s west, reached out to him on Tuesday about similar concerns.

Abbotsford School has placed rainbow and trans pride flags on the fence.

“What does this have to do with English, math, history, it’s another example of a school trying its best to be political,” Mr. Latham said.

The Education Minister replied that safety and support were of the highest priority in NSW schools.

“All public schools in NSW provide safe and supportive learning environments for our students that respect and value diversity and are free from violence, discrimination, harassment and defamation,” said Ms Mitchell.

A spokesman for the NSW Department of Education claimed when asked that all toilets at Northlakes High School were single-sex “except for one unisex, lockable, one-stall toilet attached to the school’s infirmary.”