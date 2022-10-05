Northern Territory: Skull found near Katherine after human remains were earlier found near Darwin

<!–

More human skeletal remains have been discovered in the Northern Territory, with a skull found near the town of Katherine.

NT Police say a member of the public came across the human skull late on Tuesday about 320 kilometers south of Darwin.

A second skull and more bones have been discovered near the town of Katherine, Northern Territory on Tuesday (pictured, Katherine Gorge, NT). It comes a week after a bushwalker discovered skeletal remains on the outskirts of Darwin

A crime scene has been declared at the scene, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

It comes a week after a bushwalker and his dog found a human skull and other skeletal remains while hiking through the bush on the outskirts of Darwin.

Police also set up a crime scene at the scene near Lee Point Beach, about 20km north of Darwin.

“He had a dog with him that could have pushed it out into the open,” Detective Karl Day told reporters Friday.

“There is definitely a lot of leaf litter and scrub. He just saw part of the remains, and when he looked more closely, it was quite clear that it was a skull.’

Det Supt Day said there was ‘no indication of any trauma to the skull’ or any of the other major bones at this stage.

‘Several bones and bone fragments have been found. Probably enough to indicate a whole body (but) there’s nothing to indicate more than one,” he said.

Det Supt Day said it was not known how long the remains had been at the scene and crime scene investigators were working to ‘time stamp’ them.

Detective Acting Superintendent Karl Day told reporters on Friday there was ‘no indication of any trauma to the skull’ or any of the other major bones at this stage. NT Police cold case and missing persons units worked with the major crime team to identify the person

“The scene has been carefully processed using medical experts, including a forensic pathologist,” he said.

“We (also) have archaeological experts working with us and at this point they have not indicated that it is a traditional burial site, but those possibilities are still open.”

The NT Police’s cold case and missing persons units worked with major crime to identify the person.

‘Everything remains a criminal investigation until proven otherwise. It is far too early at this stage to say one way or the other how this person died,” Det Supt Day said.