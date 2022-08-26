Northern Territory cop Neil Mellon charged with 31 offences after being arrested at work

<!–

NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at Darwin Police Station Thursday morning where he was arrested

NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a police station in Darwin Thursday morning where he was arrested before a raid on the home he shares with his wife and children.

Sergeant Mellon has been charged with attempting to disrupt justice, stealing and gaining unauthorized access to data.

His charges also include weapons, firearms and natural crimes, as well as destroying evidence and gaining advantage through deception.

NT Police Assistant Commissioner Michael White said police will allege that Sgt Mellon’s actions have undermined the integrity of the police force and the NT community.

“It is important to recognize that this officer’s conduct is coming to court and that the case is related to the damage and mistrust of his position with the police,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It is a very disappointing, shocking and frustrating event that has taken place and the well-being of all our officers is paramount.”

The father remains in custody while the investigation continues.

He has been suspended unpaid. Police have provided support to Sergeant Mellon and his family.

The 47-year-old joined the state police in 1995 and was the former officer in charge of the Territory Response Group (TRG), where he is one of its longest-serving members, having served for 15 years.

He was even called upon to protect the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama when they visited Australia.

Sgt Mellon has since served as Darwin’s Watch Commander, also working in Alice Springs and at the Police Training College.

He received an Australian Police Medal in 2019 as part of the Australia Day Honors.

Former Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said at the time that he had been involved in several tactical operations, including body retrieval and shootings.

“He has encountered harrowing, stressful and dangerous situations during his career, but acts courageously and goes beyond what is expected of members of the armed forces,” Commissioner Kershaw said.

He was also awarded in 2016 for ‘outstanding professionalism, courage and exceptional operational support’ for his work in rescuing a tourist who fell from Uluru.

Sgt Mellon is due to appear in court on September 22.