Northern Territory Barkly Mayor Jeffrey McLaughlin faces drug, cannabis, charges

The mayor of an Australian regional council has been arrested on drug charges.

Police stopped the mayor of the Northern Territory’s Barklay region, Jeffrey McLaughlin, for a roadside drug test in Tennant Creek, about 500km north of Alice Springs, last month.

The test reportedly returned positive for cannabis use, and a subsequent search of a nearby property uncovered ‘a number of cannabis plants and material’.

Cr McLaughlin was charged with four drug offences, including possession, supply, cultivation and drink driving.

He has been mayor of the Barkly region, which includes most of the central NT, for two years and a councilor since 2017.

The mayor’s arrest comes just a day after he welcomed the installation of two train-tailed nyinkka statues in Tennant Creek.

“It’s good news for the town and for tourism in Barkly,” he said NT News.

‘The two new incas are nine meters long each, and they will be here when the lizard people come to take us back.

“They will be here forever.”

Cr McLaughlin has earned a reputation as a down-to-earth councilor with constituents loving his quirky personality.

He made headlines earlier this year after an escaped prisoner trespassed into his back garden to ‘bumble a smoke’.

The mayor had clocked out for the weekend and was relaxing in his backyard when he saw something jump over his fence.

At first he thought the blur had been his dog, but soon realized it was Richard Henwood, a prisoner who had escaped from Barkly Work Camp just five days before.

‘I was like, “Oi!” what are you doing!’ It was an old mate in a big black hoodie, black jumper and trousers and I thought, ‘that’s not the right outfit for the summer’,” Cr McLaughlin told ABC.

‘I said, “what are you doing?” and he said, “They are after me!” and then I thought, “no, Sherlock”.’

The fugitive then asked the mayor for a cigarette before taking off down the street.

Cr McLaughlin immediately sprang into action, calling triple-zero and chasing Henwood.

‘We shouted ‘Oi!’ to my neighbor, then I ran out and saw him walking towards someone’s house and I thought ‘Nup, I’m just following him,’ he said.

“I thought in my head, maybe I could get my old Taekwondo skills out on him, but then I thought, nah, nah, that’s not a good idea … I’m getting caned.”

Henwood and two other fugitives were arrested a short time later and police thanked the public for their help in tracking them down.

Cr McLaughlin is due to appear in Tennant Creek Local Court on October 11.