Northern Lights in UK sky: Remarkable time-lapse video shows aurora borealis over Northumberland – Page

An incredibly rare display of the Northern Lights has been captured in a timelapse video taken in Northumberland on Sunday evening.

Dan Monk, 31, director of astrophotography at Kielder Observatory, captured the video while working in Kielder Forest.

The lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are rare to see in the UK and Dan has only seen them a ‘handful of times’ even in the last year.

They are known to be seen in Iceland and Norway, but also appear in Sweden, Finland, Russia, Canada and Alaska.

The beautiful phenomenon occurs when a fast stream of solar wind flashes across the sky to create a ‘dancing effect’

When electrons reach Earth’s upper atmosphere, they collide with nitrogen and oxygen molecules, sending them into an ‘excited’ state.

These electrons eventually come to rest and release light, which is what we see as the aurora borealis.

The video taken shows flickering lights on the horizon in vibrant green, yellow and red.

Sir. Monk, who described it as ‘a perfect night’, said he saw the stunning display in the sky straight after giving a speech about the northern lights.

He said: ‘It was really fantastic, it was one of the best displays I’ve seen for a while in Northumberland.

‘We get them quite often, but they’re not that visible to the naked eye and they’re usually better on a camera.

‘[On Sunday night]they were easily visible to the eye and you could also see them moving in real time so it was quite impressive.

‘With the human eye it’s not that obvious and it usually looks like a gray or white colour, but you could almost see a very pale green with the naked eye.

‘It was just amazing, it was lovely.’

He added: ‘We had an event on [on Sunday night] at the observatory and it was fun because I ran an aurora night, so it’s all about the aurora.

‘I was talking about the Northern Lights with the public and when we went outside afterwards it appeared so it was a bit of a perfect night.

So I ran around with a camera trying to capture the moment while people were watching.

‘I didn’t get much of a chance to look at it myself because I was so busy frantically trying to get the camera set up.’

Mr. Monk’s time lapse was published as pictures taken elsewhere in the North East took the UK by storm.

Increased solar activity means the Northern Lights can be seen in the UK (pictured above St Mary’s Island in Whitley Bay on North Tyneside)

Photographs taken early on Monday morning over St Mary’s Island in Whitley Bay on North Tyneside show the breathtaking phenomenon in all its glory.

People in County Durham and other rural areas also reported seeing the sky magically light up.

Bands of colorful light are created when the solar winds collide with our planet’s magnetic field.

The lights on Sunday night and Monday morning were thanks to a wave of ‘significant space weather activity’ predicted by meteorologists.

The Met Office reported on Saturday: ‘Geomagnetic storm over the next two nights may have the potential to bring visible auroras down to far northern England and similar latitudes where clear skies occur.’