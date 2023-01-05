Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Edinburgh tonight

It is a spectacular natural phenomenon that puts on a multicolored light show over the Arctic Circle.

But tonight lucky skywatchers in Britain may have a chance to spot the aurora borealis as it creeps as far south as Edinburgh in Scotland.

Earth has just reached its closest point to the sun this year – known as perihelion – but in doing so it will be knocked down by a massive solar storm that will reach us today and tomorrow.

The Met Office’s Space Weather division said a sunspot region in the southwestern quadrant of the sun “lead to a possible CME (coronal mass ejection).”

WHAT ARE CORONAL MASS PROJECTION? Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field emanating from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction and then continue in that direction, plowing through the solar wind. These clouds only cause impacts on the Earth when they are aimed at the Earth. They are usually much slower than solar flares because they move a larger amount of matter. CMEs can be triggered when a storm on the sun’s surface creates a whirlwind at the base of plasma loops protruding from the surface. These loops are called prominences and when they become unstable they can break, sending the CME into space.

It added: “The auroral oval is likely to extend south over the next 24 hours, initially due to the continued influence of a coronal mass ejection (CME), but then one or more high-velocity coronal holes connect to the soil.

“Both events are likely to lead to some improvements to the auroral oval with above-ground aurora potentially visible across Scotland and similar latitudes.”

The Northern Lights are mainly seen in high latitude regions, so any glimpse in the UK is a rare treat for stargazers.

But CMEs caused by intense solar activity could make it possible to see the spectacle much further south.

However, the problem will be the cloud cover.

“There is an area of ​​low pressure that will move to the north of the UK and will bring clouds and some rain to the region,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“There may be some clear spells in Edinburgh overnight overnight, but they won’t last very long.”

Sunspots are areas on the surface of the sun where powerful magnetic fields, created by the flow of electrical charges, become confused and eventually release a massive explosion of energy that results in a solar flare.

While our sun gives us life, it also often “sneezes,” ejecting billions of tons of hot plasma into space in colossal blobs of matter interlaced with magnetic fields — in other words, CMEs.

It emits giant flares, bursts of powerful electromagnetic radiation — X-rays, gamma rays and radio bursts — accompanied by streams of highly energetic particles.

CMEs usually take about 15 to 18 hours to reach Earth.

The problem with seeing it across Scotland tonight is cloud cover. “There is an area of ​​low pressure moving into the north of the UK (pictured) which will bring clouds and some rain to the region,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

The Met Office said a possible one is expected to arrive today, with effects continuing tomorrow (Friday).

The aurora appears when atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere collide with energetically charged particles from the sun, creating breathtaking shades of green with hints of pink, red and violet.

It is more commonly seen in winter when nights are cold, long and dark.

When a solar storm heads our way, some of the energy and small particles can travel along the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles to Earth’s atmosphere.

There, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere, resulting in beautiful light shows in the sky – the aurora or northern lights. Oxygen gives off green and red light, while nitrogen glows blue and purple.

The aurora can be seen near the poles of both the northern and southern hemispheres. In the north, the display is known as the aurora borealis, and in the south it is called the aurora australis.

The Northern Lights have fascinated people on Earth for centuries, but the science behind them has not always been understood.

Our planet has an invisible force field, the magnetosphere, that protects us from dangerous charged particles from the sun.

The magnetosphere is the area around the Earth that is controlled by the planet’s magnetic field.

Dr. Marty Jopson, who studied Natural Sciences at Cambridge University, said: ‘Although it protects us, it also creates one of the most impressive phenomena on Earth: the Northern Lights.

“When the deadly solar winds meet Earth’s magnetosphere, some charged particles get trapped and are propelled straight toward the poles by Earth’s magnetic field lines.

“And when they reach Earth, they hit atoms and molecules in our atmosphere, releasing energy in the form of light.”

