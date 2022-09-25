Northern Ireland’s first Nations League win eases relegation fears, but survival is not guaranteed

<!–

Northern Ireland’s first Nations League win eased the pressure on manager Ian Baraclough, but they still face the very real prospect of relegation to League D on Tuesday.

Baraclough’s side play Greece in Athens on Tuesday and will need to match or better Cyprus’ result in Kosovo after the Cypriots stunned group leaders Greece with a 1-0 win in Larnaca on Saturday.

Gavin Whyte equalized for Northern Ireland and Josh Magennis’ 93rd minute header gave them a 2-1 win in front of 17,000 in Belfast.

Baraclough said: ‘Every win means something but a Nations League win, the first one we’ve managed, I’m really happy.

‘It gives us a platform to build on. We know we are not the finished article, but we are still building and trying to bring in young players. Those players create a competitive team.’

If Northern Ireland are relegated, their next campaign will see them face San Marino, Andorra and Liechtenstein.

Baraclough suggested goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell may have to leave Burnley in January to keep his place.

He has been Northern Ireland’s No.1 since 2018 and a string of crucial saves kept his side in the game, but at club level he is behind Aro Muric, who was in goal at the other end for Kosovo.

With Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood in the frame to take over, Baraclough admitted: ‘He knows he has competition. If the next (international) window is March, he has six months to join the team or in January move on.’