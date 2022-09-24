Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Josh Magennis nets stoppage time winner to seal comeback victory

Josh Magennis headed in the winner in stoppage time as Northern Ireland came from behind to finally end their Nations League hoodoo with a 2-1 win over Kosovo at Windsor Park.

Ten minutes after substitute Gavin Whyte had given Northern Ireland hope with the equaliser, the Cardiff winger crossed for Magennis to get a much-needed winner for Northern Ireland and their manager Ian Baraclough.

An afternoon that began with Conor McMenamin becoming the second player in as many days to be sent home from the squad over a video circulating online threatened to turn much worse after Vedat Muriqi’s strike in the The 58th minute had fans calling for the manager’s head once again.

Josh Magennis scored Northern Ireland’s late winner in the Nations League clash with Kosovo

But instead, Northern Ireland claimed three points in this competition for the first time in 15 attempts and moved away from the immediate threat of relegation to the bottom tier.

After a miserable run of results in June had left his side in a perilous position, Baraclough had tried to inject optimism this week, talking about the return of key players who missed out on those summer fixtures.

That was reflected on a team sheet that showed eight changes from the 2-2 draw with Cyprus here three-and-a-half months ago, with Jamal Lewis making his first appearance since November last year and the likes of Corry Evans, Tom Flanagan and Magennis back in the fold.

But there was no McMenamin on the team sheet and less than an hour before kick-off the Football Association of Ireland announced the 27-year-old, who only made his debut in June, had been sent home after video emerged showing Glentoran. winger sings a pro-IRA slogan.

It came a day after Kyle Lafferty was sent home amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into a video found to show him using alleged sectarian language.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made some key saves to keep Northern Ireland in the game

The miserable mood continued as Kosovo, 3-2 winners over Northern Ireland in Pristina earlier this year, threatened early on.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell couldn’t keep out Florent Muslija’s shot and was grateful to see Milot Rashica fool the follow-up, before again denying Rashica and seeing Fidan Aliti tip over.

It took 15 minutes for Northern Ireland to threaten, with Betim Fazliji almost turning the ball into his own net after Magennis sent Paddy McNair’s cross towards goal.

There was a bigger chance shortly before half-time when Dion Charles – making his first start as he won a 12th cap – broke free from Fazliji but then placed his shot too close to goalkeeper Ari Muric – the man holding Peacock-Farrell on the bench at Burnley.

At the start of the second half, George Saville slipped the ball through to Conor Bradley, who nicely turned inside to get away from his defender, but then couldn’t get enough power into a left-footed shot.

Record goalscorer Vedat Muriqi scored the opening goal for Kosovo in the 58th minute

Charles had the ball in the net in the 55th minute after Saville played a ball down the middle, but the Bolton forward was denied his first international goal when he was well offside.

And it got a lot worse for Northern Ireland just three minutes later when Kosovo’s record goalscorer Muriqi found the bottom corner with a crisp shot from the edge of the area.

Northern Ireland rallied. Muriqi blocked Jonny Evans’ header on the line, then Muric kept out a looping effort from Magennis.

Peacock-Farrell then made a vital save to deny Muriqi what would have been the killer blow and moments later Northern Ireland were level when Shayne Lavery, straight on as a substitute, wriggled free of Fazliji and raced towards goal, finding traffic, but got a seat. ball to fellow substitute Whyte to fire home.

Peacock-Farrell made another save to deny Zymer Bytyqi and Magennis capitalizing at the death.