Northern English dialects are holding their own, study shows

Southern dialects may be spreading across the UK, but the north is pushing back in some areas, new research has shown.

The research from the University of York, Lancaster University and New York University surveyed more than 14,000 native English speakers and compared how they speak today with findings from similar studies 70 years ago.

The survey mapped people’s responses to questions about pronunciation, grammar, and use of certain words with where they lived between ages four and 13, the period in which we acquire language and develop our way of speaking.

The researchers, including Dr. Danielle Turton, a senior lecturer in sociolinguistics at Lancaster University, found that one of the dialect features that has creeped up north is the pronunciation of the vowel in “cut” or “foot.” In the north of England these two words are more likely to rhyme, but in the south they are pronounced differently and have been doing so since the mid-17th century.

The study showed that the boundary between these two rulings has shifted northward, with counties in and around the Midlands such as Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire moving from a ‘northern’ to a ‘southern’ shape since the 1950s. changed.

The researchers also found that a surprisingly high percentage of speakers in northern England now adopt a southern pronunciation of these words — possibly led by younger speakers who have become more geographically mobile to access university education.

The study also shows that while southern dialects are generally more widespread, a few northern pronunciations are now also spoken in a wider geographic area than before.

dr. George Bailey, of the Department of Language and Linguistic Sciences at York University and one of the authors, said: “Dialect is a critical part of people’s identities and while we are seeing some loss of distinctiveness, it is unlikely that it will will be completely lost even as people become more mobile. In fact, the relocation of some populations may support the spread of some dialect forms to new areas.”

In the 1950s, speakers for whom the words “fur” and “bear” rhyme were mainly found in Merseyside and in the Midlands. The new research has found that while this form is no longer found in the Midlands, it still occurs in Merseyside and has also cropped up on the east coast, around Hull and Hartlepool.

Whether speakers pronounce the “g” in both “finger” and “singer” is another important dialect marker, with a silent “g” in singer now the most common form. In the 1950s, speakers who pronounced the ‘g’ in both words were mainly in the North West of England and the West Midlands. The new research found that this ruling is spreading beyond traditional borders to Herefordshire, Preston, the Ribble Valley, and Nottinghamshire.

Likewise, the study found that the use of “lollipop ice cream” instead of “popsicle”, once thought to be found exclusively in Liverpool, was now common in North Wales as well.

The research is published in the Journal of Linguistic Geography.

