Northern California surfer, 31, has his leg ripped open from shark attack

A 31-year-old man survived a horrific shark attack on a California beach when he kicked the big white man in the head after the beast chewed his surfboard and then his right leg, causing massive injuries.

Jared Trainor was surfing solo on Sunday at Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, Northern California, a nine-mile pristine beach along the Pacific Ocean between cliffs and dairy farms, when the shark emerged and knocked him off his surfboard. The Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt reported.

Trainor, a serious and experienced surfer, was dragged underwater by the shark which began to feast on his right leg.

The avid surfer said he was able to free himself by grabbing the shark’s body with one hand and kicking the shark with its uninjured leg until the beast released it and swam away.

The swift action saved Trainor’s life, but not without serious injury.

During the harrowing ordeal, Trainor sustained gnarly wounds to his right leg and thigh, nearly 19 inches tall and as long as the jaws of the great white, which he said surgeons should staple shut, the news channel reported.

Trainor was miraculously able to get to the beach where he could call for help with a fellow surfer’s cell phone.

The gnarled bite marks Trainor sustained on his right leg and thigh were nearly 48 inches long as the shark’s jaws

The coral-colored surfboard Trainor wore before being knocked off by the shark on Sunday afternoon shows the vicious bite marks left behind

Although he couldn’t remember the “first contact,” he said “it happened so quickly.” Trainor said, “I’m thankful to be alive,” the Times-Standard reported.

He added: “I love surfing so much that I hope it brings a newfound appreciation.”

Haley Martino, Trainor’s sister, created a GoFundMe to raise money for her brother’s medical expenses.

He sustained several thigh injuries but is lucky to be alive,” she wrote.

“He just married his wife Desiray last July and they could use all the help they can get with the medical bills as this is going to be a long recovery!”

Martino said her brother is now recovering at home, partially saying, “He’s in pain, but in good spirits!”

On Monday afternoon, nearly $13,000 was raised for their $50,000 goal.

On the Instagram account of The Shop, a surf shop in Arcata, Trainor wrote that he will “probably think twice before surfing alone.”

He continued, “Some of these locations with some more marine life are more remote.”

Many left Trainor messages of a speedy recovery, acknowledging his courage during the harrowing ordeal.

“Jared, you’re a tough guy praying for a great recovery!” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: ‘So glad he’s okay. Shark got a nice piece. I’m glad I was able to get help right away,” they said. “Don’t forget… dig the chick’s scars. Heal well.’

“Warrior status, glad he’s okay,” another person chimed in.

A photo of the shark in the ocean waters before the near-fatal attack

The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Trainor’s injuries were the result of a shark bite.

“As far as we remember from our membership, we haven’t had an incident like this yet. This reminds us that there are many dangers to be aware of when you are at the beach,” the department said.

Since 1960, Humboldt County has had 16 shark attacks, according to a 2017 news article in The Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press reported.

A kayaker narrowly escaped in 2020 after a great white shark surfaced at Shelter Cove in Humboldt County, the news channel reported.