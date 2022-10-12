Northern California officer fired over 2020 deadly shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A police officer who shot a rifle through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle five times in 2020 and fatally shot a San Francisco Bay Area man was fired last week for violating several police policies, the authorities said. .

The Vallejo police officer who fatally shot Sean Monterrosa in June 2020 was fired on Oct. 3 after an independent, third-party investigation revealed he had violated several department policies, including using deadly force that was objectively unreasonable. failed to de-escalate the situation and failed to activate his body-worn camera in a timely manner, Vallejo police said in a statement.

The department said it did not name the officer because of an order from a Solano County judge. The family of Monterrosa and Melissa Nold, a civil rights attorney who advised the family, identified the fired officer as Jarrett Tonn.

The Vallejo Police Officers Association did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Police said they initially thought 22-year-old Monterrosa was carrying a gun in his waistband. But he actually had a hammer in the pocket of a sweatshirt he was wearing.

Officers in two unmarked police cars responded to reports of suspects stealing from a pharmacy amid nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd when the shooting took place.

Video released by Vallejo . Police a month after the shooting, Tonn has shots fired from the back seat of the moving vehicle carrying three officers, including him. Monterrosa was killed after being shot once in the head.

Sean Monterrosa’s sister, Michelle Monterrosa, said on Wednesday that the family is grateful that the officer was fired.

“We recognize that this is a milestone and are grateful that the chief of police stood his ground,” Monterrosa said.

She said the family is hopeful that Attorney General Rob Bonta, who began reviewing the investigation last year, “will bring the charges forward and expose a culture of corruption in the ministry.”

The windshield, considered a key piece of evidence, was destroyed, forcing city officials to launch a criminal investigation into how that happened. Bonta took the case after Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams dismissed himself.

Bonta’s office said on Wednesday that their review of the investigation is ongoing.

The Vallejo police have been criticized repeatedly in other cases as well.

In July 2020, Police Chief Shawny Williams said he was opening an independent investigation after two people from the department said officers bent their badges to mark homicides on duty.

The department has suffered several other controversial murders by police, including that of Willie McCoy, 20, of Suisun City, in February 2019. McCoy was killed after falling asleep with a gun to his lap in his car in a Taco Bell drive. -thru . Six Vallejo officers fired 55 shots.

