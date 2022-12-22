Northern California high school football incident sparks racism talks, programs

By By CLIFF BRUNT | Associated Press

Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When she learned that the Amador High football team had a group chat titled “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season.

That meant that the 100th anniversary match between rivals Amador and Argonaut was called off.

“We canceled the football season and we did it for the right reasons because the behavior is unacceptable,” said Gibson, who oversees the Amador County Unified School District. “However, football is an extracurricular activity. It’s not a given. It’s not right. It is strictly extra.”

The discipline was quick and abrupt. Moments before Amador was scheduled to play against Rosemont – a predominantly black and Latino school in nearby Sacramento – the game was called off.

There was more precipitation. Amador’s football coach, athletic director and director were sent on leave.

According to Gibson, the discipline was the easy part. The hardest part will be setting the table for real change, and the key will be presentation. The school is located in a predominantly white, rural area an hour east of Sacramento. Amador has only four black students out of about 750.

“I think if we roll it out correctly and we provide the necessary support and we don’t shame people for who they are and we work it out in a way that we celebrate everybody, but really, really look at our blind spots and our differences, I think it will make a big difference,” said Gibson, who is white.

The incident at Amador was one of many alarming examples of racism against black people that occurred this fall in high school football across the country. Athletes have historically been able to ignore racism and other issues, but today even sports institutions aren’t immune to real-world problems.

In some cases, administrators have used these incidents to spark conversations about race that they previously found difficult to bring up, and to roll out programs they hope will have a lasting impact.

A TikTok video made by players at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California featured a mock slave auction. A post circulated on social media showing five white men from West Laurens High School, a school in central Georgia just over two hours southeast of Atlanta, at a football game wearing shirts bearing a racial slur aimed at black people. And at New York’s Guilderland High School, about a half-hour drive west of Albany, several classmates showed up to a football game wearing black face paint, causing about 100 students to drop out of classes days later.

Richard Lapchick, the founder of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport in Central Florida, uses social media to draw attention to weekly examples of racism in sports and elsewhere. He said the institute, also known as TIDES, found 58 articles in the first week of searching, and he highlighted 11 of them on his Twitter feed.

“White supremacist acts have been unleashed across the country in the current political climate,” Lapchick said. “I don’t think the general public knows how extensive it is.”

Gibson, the superintendent in Northern California, thinks she should start with implicit bias in her district. She said she was encouraged by the fact that the school already has strong transgender, gay and lesbian advocacy groups.

“I think we have a great opportunity to really make a change and do a great job,” she said.

The mock slave auction in River Valley was meant to be a joke, but there was nothing funny about the fallout. The varsity football team forfeited the remainder of the season after suspensions left it short of players to continue.

The Greater Sacramento NAACP chapter hosted a rally calling for system change and players apologized for their involvement. During the meeting, a black player said he didn’t want to participate in the fake slave auction, but he was the only black player left in the locker room and everyone focused on him. He said he tried to leave but couldn’t. He was told that the video would not be published, but it was.

River Valley Director Lee McPeak said the district is working with a professional to implement programs to learn from the incident.

“There are essential messages about race, discrimination and systemic change that are needed to help us make important turns toward equality, respect and compassion, critical for our schools today,” he said.

At Guilderland High in New York, some students were outraged when some of their classmates showed up to a game in blackface. Administrators met with students through small group roundtables. The school said it was a “high point” for students who had experienced discriminatory problems and injustice.

After all the incidents, the work to learn and change has only just begun.

“It’s going to take us time,” Gibson said. “It will take years of work. There is no magic button to just fix it.