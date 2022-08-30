Northern Beaches Council waterpipe easement blunder stops mother building home: Jennifer Peace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A council blunder has left a woman in financial and emotional ruin after she was denied the right to build on her plot of land.

Jennifer Peace bought a small block of land in Manly on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, where she planned to build a house for her and her two young daughters, but the council blocked the move, saying she could not start construction due to rainwater pipes.

Five years ago – before buying the land – both she and her lawyers checked with the Northern Beaches Council to see if there were any problems or easements standing in the way of her building and were assured there were no problems.

But it wasn’t until she submitted the development application for her dream home that she was made aware of the pipes.

“I know they made a mistake and the price I paid is way more than financial, it’s destroyed me emotionally, I’m not sleeping and my kids have grown up without a home,” Ms. Peace told A Current Affair.

A blunder by the municipality has brought a woman into financial ruin. Jennifer Peace (pictured) bought a small block of land on the northern beaches but was then told she couldn’t build on it due to stormwater pipes

What is an easement? An easement is a portion of land registered on a title deed, which gives the government the right to use a person’s land for a specific purpose. An example is a shared driveway. There are also certain legal easements that are not in your title, such as power or telephone lines or easements.

Now the piece of land is overgrown and she has financial problems as the mortgage payments and the ongoing battle with the municipality take its toll.

Her attorney Arthur Carney said it was the worst case he’d seen at the firm in 40 years.

“She did the right things before buying it and then suddenly the council discovered a long-lost document,” said Mr. Carney.

Northern Beaches Council said they had asked Ms Peace to apply for compensation for the removal and re-direction of the pipes, but Ms Peace said the cost would be enormous and even then she would have no guarantee she would get the job done. would be reimbursed.

“They could very well refuse the compensation and they also want to take about 20 percent of my land as an easement,” Ms Peace said.

The council said in a statement that they had done everything in their power to help Ms Peace and on a number of occasions encouraged her to file a claim for compensation to cover the cost of the stormwater relocation.

Peace: ‘I know they made a mistake and the price I paid is much more than financial, it destroyed me emotionally, I don’t sleep and my children have grown up without a home’

A frustrated Ms. Peace said the council is currently holding $120,000 of its money as surety for its own pipes, which she claims the council is demanding to remove and replace.

According to Ms. Peace, the council expects her to remove and replace the pipes and then provide receipts and file a claim for damages.

She maintains that the council incorrectly subdivided the land and put it in writing at the time of purchase that the land had no “encumbrances or easements” and that it does not have $100,000 to rectify the council’s mistake.

Ms Peace said on top of all the council’s request that she would return 20 percent of her land to the council as a new easement without monetary compensation.

Doing so would push the block size below 250 square meters – the minimum legal subdivision size in NSW – meaning the subdivision is no longer allowed.