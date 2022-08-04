Northeast prepares for record breaking heat wave that would see Boston break a record set in 1928

The northeastern United States will face a second heat wave within weeks, with more than 70 million people potentially under heat advisory over the coming weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts record temperatures could be matched or surpassed in Boston, Hartford, Newark and New York City.

The city of Boston is preparing for temps to make it to the 99 Thursday, according to NWS, which would break a record for the last set in 1928.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement, “I urge everyone to stay calm and safe and watch your neighbors during the week.”

In Hartford, the Connecticut capital is forecast to reach 101 degrees on Thursday. That would break their 1944 record by five degrees.

Newark, New Jersey, which often has the highest temperatures during northeasterly heatwaves, could match a nearly 30-year-old record of 100.

A man cliff jumps in Philadelphia's Wissahickon Valley Park. Philadelphia can match their 1995 record, hitting 95 degrees.

Construction workers in Philadelphia wear long sleeves to protect from the sun.

The Brick City released what is known as a ‘Code red’ urging residents to be careful with the heat. Governor Phil Murphy also has repeated warnings to remain calm.

In nearby New York City, they predict a temperature of 94 degrees for Thursday, which would break a record for the last set in 2006.

Energy company Con Edison begs New Yorkers to conserve energy amid what will be increased demand for electricity.

Just two weeks ago, the city experienced its longest heatwave in nine years, lasting six days with peak temperatures of 97 degrees.

Farther south, Philadelphia could match their 1995 record of 95 degrees. Both New York and Philadelphia have seen heat deaths in the past two weeks.

The National Weather Service has said scorching temperatures will peak Thursday, dip slightly through the weekend before rising again Sunday, as well as several thunderstorms across the region.

Heat advisories are in effect in much of the Northeast as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in most of the region

Just two weeks ago, more than 210 million faced temperatures above 90 degrees and nearly 60 million of those saw temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

The center says 60 different high temperature records were broken or broken that week alone.

Cities like Las Vegas (115 degrees), Phoenix (113 degrees), Memphis (102 degrees), San Antonio (101 degrees), and Oklahoma City (100 degrees) all make it to 100.