Northcote man arrested over suspicious death of wife found in a pool of blood at Melbourne home

Husband arrested after wife’s body was discovered in a ‘pool of blood’ in a garage by their daughter at an inner-city estate

  • A woman’s body was found by her daughter in a home in Melbourne’s Northcote
  • The 51-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood with head injuries
  • Police claim she was fatally assaulted with a blunt weapon and left in a garage
  • Her husband, a 52-year-old man, has been arrested and questioned by police

By Jesse Hyland and Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

published: 11:29, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 11:31, Dec 1, 2022

Detectives have arrested a man following the suspicious death of his wife, who was reportedly killed with a blunt weapon and lying in a pool of blood in a garage.

Police were called to a property on Brickworks Lane in Northcote around 8pm on Wednesday after the body of a 51-year-old woman was discovered by her daughter.

The woman’s husband, a 52-year-old man, has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

He was seen in tears as officers searched the family’s inner-city Melbourne home.

A woman’s body was discovered on Wednesday night by her young daughter lying in a pool of blood in a garage of a home in the Melbourne suburb of Northcote.

Her husband, a 52-year-old man (pictured), was seen in tears outside the property as police searched it. He has been arrested and is being questioned by detectives

It is clear that the woman had serious head injuries and was surrounded by blood. There were also blood spatters on the garage walls.

Police allege the woman was fatally assaulted with a blunt weapon.

Her husband called emergency services after being alerted by his young daughter who came across her mother’s body.

The street remained closed Thursday as detectives investigated the circumstances surrounding her death.

Officers searched the family’s two-story home.

The woman’s family would have lived in the second unit of the shared building.

The street remained closed Thursday while detectives searched the property

The woman’s family would have lived in the second unit of the shared building

A neighbor, speaking under the pretense of anonymity, told the Herald Sun that the street is usually peaceful, so she was shocked to hear about the death.

“I came home and there was police tape everywhere, I saw the garage door open and a big light,” she said.

“It’s usually very quiet on the street, so this is a surprise.”

Police have not released a description of anyone they would like to speak to in connection with the death, but have urged anyone with information to come forward.

