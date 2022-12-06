Northants County Championship captain: Luke Procter

Luke Procter has been appointed captain of Northamptonshire’s County Championship for 2023. The 34-year-old all-rounder replaces Ricardo Vasconcelos after stepping down from the role midway through last season, with New Zealand’s Will Young taking the reins.

In their first season back in Division One since 2014, Northants finished sixth in the table to retain top flight status. Procter was the team’s leading run scorer, with 961 runs at 53.38.

“Luke is a leader in the dressing room and a winner. He has a brilliant cricket mind and is the sort of character who leads by example and others will follow him,” said Northants head coach John Sadler. “I am very excited to be working closely with him ahead of next season and beyond.

“His standards on and off the pitch are fantastic and he will certainly have the support of the dressing room.”

Sadler also confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Lewis McManus, who has signed permanently from Hampshire, will take on the role of vice-captain in Championship cricket. Josh Cobb continues to captain Northants in the T20 and one-day competitions.

“Lewis is a leader in his own right and has fit seamlessly into the club since he joined us,” said Sadler. “His standards and professionalism are impeccable, he will be a brilliant right-hand man for Proc.”

Procter, 34, joined Northants from Lancashire at the end of the 2017 season and has been virtually ever present in red-ball cricket.

“I am incredibly honored to have been asked to captain Northamptonshire in the County Championship.” said Proctor. “I’ve been with the club for a few years now, so it’s a very proud moment for me to take on this new challenge.