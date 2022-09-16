Northamptonshire sign Ollie Sale from Somerset

Northamptonshire has signed fast bowler Ollie Sale from Somerset. Sale, 26, has signed a two-year contract.

Northants announced earlier in the week that they had released Sears Nathan Buck and Brandon Glover, targeting Sale as a player who can bolster the squad in all three formats.

Sale, a long right arm, made it through Somerset academy but struggled with injuries. He had to have back surgery in 2015, making his senior T20 debut the following summer, but was then kept on the sidelines until he finished as the club’s leading wicket taker in the 2020 Vitality Blast.

“Ollie has very, very high potential.” Northants head coach John Sadler said. “He really brings pace and he’s had success in white ball cricket so far. That’s where his immediate strengths lie, but we also see him play all formats for us.

“He’s now at the time of his career where he felt a move would be a good thing. What he’s offering feels like a good match for us at the moment and he’s someone we’re really excited to be working with.” to go.”

Sale missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing double shoulder surgery, but returned to fitness this summer, making his List A debut at the Royal London Cup. He also has an average of 17.40 with the red ball in the 2nd XI Championship.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Northamptonshire at what appears to be a promising time for the club,” said Sale. “When I spoke to John Sadler, he told me about his vision for the club and the role he sees me playing in the squad and I knew it was a great opportunity for me to join an increasingly strong team from Northamptonshire.

“I can’t wait to get started with the boys this winter and hopefully build up to a successful season next year.”