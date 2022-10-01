North West channels Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as she wears full leather face mask in Paris

North West channeled her famous parents on Saturday, wearing a full leather face mask as she returned to her Paris hotel.

The nine-year-old is in the city of lights with her mother, Kim Kardashian, 41, who attends Fashion Week.

The fourth-grader, who celebrated her birthday in June, kept the rest of her look understated, wearing an oversized black tee, black and white print pants and chunky Crocs.

The elementary school student followed in the fashion footsteps of her mother, who for her own aesthetic reasons has become famous with a full-face mask.

During a visit to Paris in July, Kim was seen wearing a plastic mask on her black Balenciaga sequined dress.

The Skims founder began wearing a mask in September 2021 when she arrived in New York with a head-to-toe leather look.

The next day, the founder of Kim’s SKKN donned another one as she walked up the stairs to the Met Gala in an all-black ensemble.

North’s dad, Kanye West, 45, has also taken advantage of the cladding, most recently in early August.

North has been in the limelight since she was born, but didn’t always seem as comfortable there as her famous parents.

Some photos of the girl posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Saturday with the label “Site Seeing” show North dressed stylishly in a men’s jacket and leather pants.

Her long hair was styled in long braids as she stood in front of a beautiful cathedral.

Other photos on set show her turning away from the camera as tourists pass by.

