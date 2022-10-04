North Queensland Cowboys NRL star Luciano Leilua denies domestic violence allegations

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NRL star Luciano Leilua is ‘upset’ to be charged with a string of domestic violence charges on Monday, with his lawyer stating he ‘denies any wrongdoing.’

The 26-year-old North Queensland Cowboys player was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence, accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman known to him and allegedly smashing her phone.

NSW Police confirmed they were called to a home in Harrington Park in south-west Sydney at around 10am. 1 p.m. Monday following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Officers attended and arrested Leilua, who was then taken to Camden Police Station where he was charged with common assault (DV); damage or destroy property (DV).

Luciano Leilua, pictured with daughter Ida-Lynn, has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Monday

He was bailed to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on October 11.

Leilua broke his silence on Tuesday through his lawyer Elias Tabchouri, who said his client would plead not guilty.

“I can confirm that Mr Leilua denies any wrongdoing and will vigorously defend these matters,” Mr Tabcouri said. Sydney Morning Herald.

“Sir. Leilua has never been accused of violence before and is outraged by the accusations leveled against him as he opposes any form of violence. It is not in his nature.’

Luciano Leilua has played 110 NRL games across stints with the Dragons, Tigers and Cowboys

Tabcouri also confirmed there was no Arrested Violence Order (AVO) preventing Leilua from living with her partner.

The 114kg second rower was due to represent Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup in England starting on October 15, but his place in the tournament is now unclear.

He is ‘very keen’ to represent the small island nation alongside NRL stars such as Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Junior Paulo – but did not fly out as planned with the team.

“At present, it is unclear what the situation is. Those matters are being settled as we speak,’ Mr Tabcouri said of whether Leilua will pull on the Samoan jersey at the World Cup.

‘Sir. Leilua voluntarily chose not to fly out with his teammates as planned to allow these matters to be addressed.’

Luciano Leilu has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence after an incident on Monday

The matter has also been brought to the attention of the NRL Integrity Unit, which is in contact with the Cowboys, an NRL spokesman said.

The club also confirmed it had been made aware of an alleged incident involving Leilua which resulted in police charges.

“The club is gathering further information and assisting the NRL integrity unit as well as providing support to all parties involved,” a club statement said.

‘Further comments will be made in due course.’

Luciano Leilua, pictured with daughter Ida-Lynn, vehemently denies allegations of domestic violence

It is unclear whether the NRL will adopt its controversial no-fault stand-down policy, which can be automatically adopted for charges that carry a jail term of at least 11 years.

Although Leilua’s case does not fall into that category, the NRL has previously suspended players charged with domestic violence under the discretionary part of the policy.