North Melbourne finally respond to Alastair Clarkson scandal

Alastair Clarkson faces a delayed start to his new job at North Melbourne after the football club finally responded to news of an AFL investigation into the premiership-winning coach.

Clarkson, 48, along with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan and former staff member Jason Burt, are the subject of allegations surrounding their handling of several Indigenous players and their families during their time at Hawthorn.

A report by ABC Sport claims the review, commissioned by Hawthorn, contains allegations regarding Clarkson requiring a player to urge their partner to terminate their pregnancy and end their relationship.

And now North Melbourne has responded with a statement confirming Clarkson’s start date with the club – previously scheduled for November 1 – has been pushed back.

“The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of serious historical allegations against individuals who worked at the Hawthorn Football Club, including incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson,” the statement read.

“The matters raised are now with the AFL’s integrity unit and Alastair welcomes the opportunity to co-operate with any investigation into the allegations.

‘Aastair was due to start work with North Melbourne on November 1, but he will delay the start of his tenure to allow time to participate fully in the investigation.

“Given the matters raised are confidential and the investigation is ongoing, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

North’s statement follows an announcement from Brisbane that Fagan is taking a ‘leave of absence’ from the club to ‘cooperate fully’ with an independent investigation which has been announced by the AFL.

Fagan has been devastated by the allegations and said he had no knowledge of the alleged encounters raised by players in the report, according to Herald Sun.

A Hawks player, named only as ‘Ian’ in the ABC report, made startling allegations against the team’s most senior coaches.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded I get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” he claimed.

‘I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no further contact between my family and me.

‘He told me to kill my unborn child.’

It is claimed that Ian’s partner Amy was left in a state of deep shock when she heard the news.

“He could barely get the words out and he appeared to be crying and he quickly said we needed to end the pregnancy and end the relationship,” she said in the report.

Amy further claimed that the club cut her off from Ian – leaving her unable to call or text him – for the first five months of her pregnancy, which affected his mental health.

More to follow.