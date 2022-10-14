North Macedonia skips song contest due to high energy bills

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s state broadcaster MRT announced on Friday that the country will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in the English port city of Liverpool next year to save on electricity bills.

“The decision is in the public’s best interest, given the increased costs resulting from the energy crisis, which are taking up much of the budget for public services,” the broadcaster said in a statement on its website.

It said the savings would come from not paying the registration fee, which is expected to exceed the 39,143 euros ($38,100) charged last year.

It was the first time North Macedonia has not participated in the televised event since the independence of the former Yugoslavia in 1991. The European Broadcasting Union, an association of public broadcasters in Europe, oversees the annual competition.

