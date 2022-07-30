North London derby will be on BT on October 1 and Manchester City v Liverpool on Sky on October 16

The Premier League has announced its broadcast picks for October, with Arsenal v Tottenham kicking off the month in a ravishing clash at BT.

The first North London derby of the season kicks off on Saturday, October 1 at 12.30pm, and Sky Sports customers will get the first chance to watch title favorites Liverpool and Manchester City compete on Sunday, October 16 from 4.30pm.

Sky Sports viewers will be much more satisfied than those with a BT subscription, with Sky broadcasting 18 matches per month, while BT only shows five, although several matches have yet to be allocated.

October gets off to an electric start, with the Manchester derby just a day after Arsenal v Spurs, and will be screened on Sky Sports at 2.30 or 4.30 in what promises to be a pulsating weekend.

During October, Sky will also broadcast Arsenal v Liverpool on October 9, Spurs v Newcastle on October 22 and another heavyweight clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday, October 23.

The broadcasting giants then closed the month with coverage of newly promoted Fulham against Everton on Saturday, October 29, followed by a double bill from Liverpool – Leeds (2:30 pm) and Man United – West Ham (4:30 pm) on October 30.

After the derby in North London at the Emirates, BT’s next game is on Sunday, October 9, when Manchester United travel to Everton at 7 p.m.

They will also cover the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday October when the Foxes host Crystal Palace, before showing the great players Nottingham Forest against Liverpool on Saturday 22 October at 12.30pm.

In their final games of the month, Leicester will host Pep Guardiola’s City at King Power Stadium on Saturday, October 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Amazon Prime may be newer on the TV schedule lists than their more established counterparts, but they’ve still picked up some of the biggest fixtures of the month.

The first match available on the streaming platform isn’t until Tuesday, October 18, but they’ll be showing three matches in one night, starting with Brighton v Forest and Palace v Wolves (both 7.30pm), before Bournemouth host Southampton at 8.15pm.

They will then show United v Spurs a day later at 8.15am at Old Trafford, followed by a bumper on Thursday, October 20, starting with Brentford taking on Chelsea in a derby in west London, Fulham hosting Aston Villa and Leeds heading to Leicester, all kicking off at 7.30pm and culminating in Arsenal v Man City at 8.15pm.