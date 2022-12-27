North Lakes stabbing: Two young men to be charged in the death of Emma Lovell north of Brisbane

A tight-knit community has gathered around a bereaved family as they mourn the devastating death of a wife and mother killed in a violent home invasion.

Emma Lovell, 41, and her husband Lee, 43, were inside their North Lakes home, north of Brisbane, on Monday night when the intruders allegedly broke in.

The Lovells confronted them and a fight allegedly broke out on the front porch, with the neighbors awakened by the frantic screams of their daughters.

Two young men will be charged later today with murder, attempted murder and trespassing later on Tuesday.

Two other young men continue to help with consultations while the investigation continues.

An online fundraiser has already

‘The North Lakes community is supporting the Lovell family during this difficult time. Although financial support will not bring Emma back, we hope we can give the family some time to grieve the loss of a wife and mother,” the page reads.

“Emma leaves behind her husband Lee and their two daughters, who are now facing the unimaginable loss of their loving wife and mother.

‘At this difficult time, as a community, let’s help Lee and the girls as they navigate through this heartbreaking tragedy.

Any donation, however small, will be greatly appreciated and will go towards helping the family with expenses during this difficult time.

‘Please keep the Lovell family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.