North Lakes stabbing: Husband pays tribute to wife Emma Lovell after she was killed in home invasion

A grieving husband has shared his family’s anguish following the death of his beloved wife, who was allegedly stabbed to death during a home invasion.

Emma Lovell, 41, and her husband Lee, 43, were inside their North Lakes home, north of Brisbane, on Monday night when the intruders allegedly broke in.

The Lovells confronted them and a fight allegedly broke out on the front porch as they defended their home, with Mrs. Lovell allegedly suffering a fatal chest wound and Mr. Lovell allegedly stabbed in the back before the intruders fled.

The couple who moved to Australia from the UK to start a better life years earlier, were rushed to hospital but Ms Lovell died shortly after admission.

“Emma was the glue in our family, she was funny, smart, very loving, she would do anything for anyone,” Lovell told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

He died trying to protect me and our family. We are all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.’

Heartbroken father Lee Lovell (right) has shared an emotional tribute to his wife, Emma (left), who died while trying to defend their North Lakes home from intruders Monday night (they are both pictured with their two daughters )

The father of two explained that he and his wife were alerted to the presence of the two intruders through a home security app.

“We heard our two dogs barking, Emma checked our Swann security app and saw the front door was open,” he said.

“We both ran out our bedroom door, Emma after me, and saw two people in our house.

“I didn’t even know there was a problem until my daughter saw her mother was bleeding.”

Officers from the police dog squad arrested four men, aged 18, 16 and two 17, about four hours after the home invasion.

The two 17-year-olds, from Zillmere and Holland Park, were charged with murder, attempted murder and trespassing with intent on Tuesday.

They have been denied bail and are scheduled to appear in Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The older and younger men, who were also arrested, are still being questioned by detectives.

Just hours before the incident, Mr. Lovell posted on Facebook to wish his family and friends a Merry Christmas, sharing a photo of the family together on the Sunshine Coast beach.

“So for the first time in 11 years we spent Christmas Day at the beach and even managed to cook some bacon and eggs!” Lovell wrote online.

“I hope you all have a great Christmas day with your loved ones and friends.”

Neighbor Julie Balhatchet told Daily Mail Australia that her daughters were on the second floor of their house when they saw the commotion going on across the road.

They quickly told their dad that he ran across the street to help.

“When my husband ran it was dark, he had no idea she was hurt,” said Ms Balhatchet.

‘She [Mrs Lovell] he was lying face down on the ground bleeding.

Balhatchet said that after the fight in the street, her daughters saw the two suspected criminals running out of the house.

As her husband and Mr. Lovell worked to save his wife, another neighbor led the two daughters away from the traumatic scene.

Ms Balhatchet was devastated to learn later that Ms Lovell had died in hospital.

“It’s so, so sad,” he said.

Those poor girls and their husband. He was very distressed.

Ms Balhatchet said the alleged random attack had shocked the normally quiet neighbourhood.

‘I’ve lived here 19 years and nothing like this has ever happened.’

‘You think, why them? It could have been any of us on the street.

As police prepared to charge two teens with murder, officers remained at the cordoned-off home in North Lakes on Tuesday.

Police investigations into Boxing Day tragedy at North Lakes home continue

Another woman who lives in a nearby suburb, Natalie, stopped by the house to drop off flowers after hearing about the tragedy on the news.

She told Daily Mail Australia that her friend, who lives in south Brisbane, experienced a break-in and managed to scare off the intruders.

While no one was hurt, the family was so traumatized that they moved away and now always sleep with their personal items at their bedside.

‘Where is Australia going?’ he said.

It is becoming like the United States.

‘Something has to change… people should feel safe at home.’

Heartbroken neighbors left tributes to their ‘beautiful friend’ outside North Lakes home

Originally from the UK, Mr and Mrs Lovell fell in love when they first arrived in Australia in 2002 while touring the East Coast.

Within ten years, the couple welcomed two daughters and returned to Australia to call Down Under their permanent home.

Lovell’s social media is full of photos of her family enjoying the beaches and warm weather of Queensland.

In a post about a visit to a distillery on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast hinterland in February 2013, Lovell recommended the lifestyle change to interested friends in the UK.

“It’s amazing to be able to go to the beach, swim in warm water, use free barbecues, but it’s hard not to be surrounded by friends and family,” Lovell wrote.

‘We only have one life, so go ahead and don’t regret it.

‘Oz is a big place, but Brisbane is a good place to be. The weather is bearable and we are not too far from the Sunshine Coast or the Gold Coast, both of which have very good beaches and are ideal for families.

‘Don’t be discouraged [moving to Australia] because the first time on a beach, and seeing how happy (and red) your children are, it will all be worth it,” he said.