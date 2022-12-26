North Lakes stabbing: Emma Lovell loved life in Australia before she died in a home invasion

A mother of two stabbed to death while trying to fight off intruders trying to break into her family home as her children looked on in horror has moved to Australia to start a better life, as new details emerge about her latest moments.

Emma Lovell, 41, and her husband Lee, 43, were inside their North Lakes home, north of Brisbane, on Monday night when the intruders allegedly broke in.

The Lovells confronted them and a fight allegedly broke out on the front porch, with the neighbors awakened by the frantic screams of their daughters.

Ms. Lovell suffered chest injuries and died at the scene, despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive her with a life-saving surgical procedure known as a thoracotomy.

Photos posted online just hours earlier show the family enjoying Christmas Day at the beach.

Her life was cut short just hours after celebrating Christmas Day with her family on the beach and returning from a holiday on the Sunshine Coast.

Her husband, Lee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his back and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Shocked residents recalled being awakened by the frantic screams of Mrs Lovell’s daughters yelling ‘someone help my mother, help my mother’ as a neighbor rushed to their aid.

“He heard all the screaming, the guy next door to the left ran over and tried to help but the father was already on the phone with the police and ambulance,” neighbor Jay Balhatchet told the Courier Mail.

‘I witnessed the ambulances trying to help the mother on the front lawn.

‘There were things everywhere… from all the things that were left on the front lawn. All the way it ended, it shouldn’t end that way.

Mrs Lovell’s distraught children were later seen “carrying their dogs and things to the ambulance their father was in”.

They went with him. I think they were in shock. They were crying,” Balhatchet said.

He described Mr Lovell’s condition as “serious”.

‘The father was still bad, but he had enough time to call everyone.’

Originally from the UK, the couple fell in love when they first arrived in Australia in 2002 while touring the East Coast.

Within ten years, the couple welcomed two daughters and returned to Australia to call Down Under their permanent home.

Lovell’s social media is full of photos of her family enjoying the beaches and warm weather of Queensland.

In a post about a visit to a distillery on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast hinterland in February 2013, Lovell recommended the lifestyle change to interested friends in the UK.

Although it took thousands to set up their new life, the Lovells had no regrets.

“It’s amazing to be able to go to the beach, swim in warm water, use free barbecues, etc., but it’s hard not to be surrounded by friends and family,” Lovell wrote.

‘We only have one life, so go ahead and don’t regret it.

It can be expensive to get here but as a tradition you can make good money just be prepared to start work early and I mean 6am if not earlier but then you can leave at 3pm

‘Oz is a big place, but Brisbane is a pretty good place to be, the weather is bearable and we’re not too far from the sun coast or the gold coast, both have really good beaches and are great for families.

Lovell added in the comments that her oldest daughter had just started kindergarten at the time and would start school the following year.

“Emma and I came here traveling in 2002 and mostly toured the East Coast so we had a pretty good idea of ​​what it would be like,” he wrote.

“Don’t be discouraged, though, because the first time you’re on a beach and see how happy (and flushed) your kids are, it’s all going to be worth it.”

Emma Lovell, 41, was allegedly killed trying to defend her North Lakes home from intruders on Boxing Day.

Whitfield Crescent in the North Lakes was still a crime scene Tuesday morning

Heartbroken locals paid tribute to her ‘beautiful friend’ Emma on Tuesday morning

Vandalized neighbors have placed notes and wreaths outside the cordoned-off home.

“We are so sorry, our beautiful friends,” one note read.

“We are truly heartbroken for his beautiful family. Thinking of you in this tragic moment.

The front yard is littered with debris from the violent altercation and the desperate efforts of paramedics to save Ms. Lovell’s life.

Police allege that two intruders fled the scene on foot.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that four men are helping with their inquiries. No arrests or charges have been filed.

Heartbroken neighbors were seen placing tributes outside the home Tuesday morning.

Ms. Lovell had moved to Australia from England along with her husband and was enjoying raising her children before her tragic death.

Just hours before the incident, Mr. Lovell posted on Facebook to wish his family and friends a Merry Christmas.

“So for the first time in 11 years we spent Christmas Day at the beach and even managed to cook some bacon and eggs!” Lovell wrote online.

“I hope you all have a great Christmas day with your loved ones and friends.”

He also shared photos of the family enjoying Christmas with relatives at Point Cartwright Headland on the Sunshine Coast.

Tributes have started flowing in for Ms Lovell as devastated friends flocked online after hearing the news.

A friend said that Ms. Lovell was “such a beautiful person”.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in an online post.

Another friend said: ‘She was so lovely. I am completely saddened.

Ms. Lovell’s husband, Lee (pictured together) sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

Debris from the violent altercation was seen strewn across the front yard Tuesday morning.

Neighbors recalled being woken by the frantic screams of Emma Lovell’s daughters on Monday night (in photo, police at the crime scene)

Neighbors described Whitfield Crescent in North Lakes as a “nice little street” (Emma Lovell’s roped-off house pictured)

Heartbroken residents woke up to the tragic news about their friends Emma Lovell (pictured, friends placing floral tributes at the site)

Others sent their condolences to Mr. Lovell and his children as they come to terms with the loss of their wife and mother.

We are very sorry. This is devastating,” said one woman.

“Please contact us if we can help you in any way.”

The men assisting police were seen at the scene dressed in forensic suits speaking to officers before they were escorted into police vans and driven away.

The police prepared a crime scene and opened a homicide investigation.

Forensic officers spent the night in the cordoned-off home searching for evidence and remained there Tuesday morning.

The Boxing Day nightly tragedy in what has been described as a “pleasant little street” has shocked neighbours.

Four men help police with their investigations after a woman was killed during a violent home invasion Monday night.

“This is unbelievable, I’ve never seen so many police cars,” Leanne Bryce told Channel Nine.

‘This is really scary stuff. This is a bit too close to home I think. I had no idea, no idea at all. so I think I’ll keep the dog nice and close for the next few days.

Ben O’Connor woke up Monday night to find several police vehicles and ambulances on his street.

“When I woke up, my wife picked me up and there was a woman lying in front of the grass,” he told the Courier Mail.

“It’s just terrifying, you read about it and hear about it on the news, but you wouldn’t think it would happen a few doors down.”

Police urge anyone with information or images to contact Crime Stoppers.