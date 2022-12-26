North Lakes: Mother of two killed during late-night home invasion while trying to fight off intruders

A British expat and mother of two has been tragically murdered fighting intruders trying to break into her family home on Boxing Day.

Emma Lovell, 41, and her husband Lee, 43, were inside their North Lakes home, north of Brisbane, on Monday night when the intruders allegedly broke in.

They were confronted by the Lovells and a fight allegedly broke out on the front porch.

Ms. Lovell was injured in the altercation and died at the scene, despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive her.

Your husband sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that four men are helping with their inquiries. No arrests or charges have been filed.

Emma Lovell, 41, was allegedly killed trying to defend her North Lakes home from intruders on Boxing Day.

Whitfield Crescent in the North Lakes was still a crime scene Tuesday morning

Photos posted to social media just hours earlier show the family enjoying Christmas with relatives at the Point Cartwright Headland, 45 miles to the north, on the Sunshine Coast.

“So for the first time in 11 years we spent Christmas Day at the beach – we even managed to cook some bacon and eggs!” Lovell wrote online.

“I hope you all have a great Christmas day with your loved ones and friends.”

Tributes have started flowing in for Ms Lovell as devastated friends flocked online after hearing the news.

A friend said that Ms. Lovell was “such a beautiful person”.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in an online post.

Another friend said: ‘She was so lovely. I am completely saddened.

Ms. Lovell’s husband, Lee (pictured together) sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

Photos posted online just hours earlier show the family enjoying Christmas Day at the beach.

Others sent their condolences to Mr. Lovell and his children as they come to terms with the loss of their wife and mother.

We are very sorry. This is devastating,” said one woman.

“Please contact us if we can help you in any way.”

The men assisting police were seen at the scene dressed in forensic suits speaking to officers before they were escorted into police vans and driven away.

The police prepared a crime scene and opened a homicide investigation.

Forensic officers spent the night in the cordoned-off home searching for evidence and remained there Tuesday morning.

The Boxing Day nightly tragedy in what has been described as a “pleasant little street” has shocked neighbours.

Four men help police with their investigations after a woman was killed during a violent home invasion Monday night.

“This is unbelievable, I’ve never seen so many police cars,” Leanne Bryce told Channel Nine.

‘This is really scary stuff. This is a bit too close to home I think. I had no idea, no idea at all. so I think I’ll keep the dog nice and close for the next few days.

Ben O’Connor woke up Monday night to find several police vehicles and ambulances on his street.

“When I woke up, my wife picked me up and there was a woman lying in front of the grass,” he told the Courier Mail.

“It’s just terrifying, you read about it and hear about it on the news, but you wouldn’t think it would happen a few doors down.”

Police urge anyone with information or images to contact Crime Stoppers.