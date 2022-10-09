North Korea’s Kim oversaw recent ‘tactical nuclear’ drills, state media says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale naval exercises by South Korean and US forces that have escalated regional tensions, state news agency KCNA said Monday.

For the past two weeks, North Korea has been conducting ballistic missile exercises with fake warheads, KCNA reported, saying it should deliver a strong message of war deterrence. They were conducted to attack enemy airfields and important ports, it added.

“The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear force has been fully demonstrated as it is fully ready to hit and destroy targets at any time and from any location,” KCNA said.

“While the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we have nothing to talk about and we don’t feel the need to,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

KCNA said North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party has decided to conduct the exercises as an inevitable response to a large-scale mobilization of US and South Korean naval forces, including an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, marking the seventh such launch since Sept. 25.

On Oct. 4, the North fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, flying a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017.

The United States and South Korea held joint naval exercises with a US aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after the South shook up fighter jets in response to an apparent North Korean aerial bombardment.

The naval exercises involved the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and his strike group. Previously, the naval forces of South Korea, Japan and the United States also conducted joint exercises.

The US-led UN forces are still technically at war with North Korea, as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

