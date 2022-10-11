North Korean construction workers in Russia escape after learning they are being sent to Ukraine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are on the run after learning they have been hired to work in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

High demand for construction work in Ukraine’s heavily war-damaged Donbas region has increased the need for workers, with North Korean immigrants making up a large part of the workforce.

Probably fearing for their lives amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, masses of North Korean workers are choosing to flee their jobs and go into hiding, Radio Free Asia reported.

“After getting the news that the workers would soon be moved to a new construction site in Ukraine and had everything arranged by the end of September, many escaped. It is not just the construction workers, but also management officials who are escaping,” an anonymous source told the publication.

North Korean workers flee to avoid being sent to Ukraine’s war-torn region of Donbas (pictured September 28)

It was also reported that workers were “shocked” at the prospect of being sent to Donbas, opting instead for a life in hiding.

North Korea has for years sent manual workers abroad, usually keeping most of the workers’ salaries for themselves, giving the reclusive country a stockpile of foreign currency.

Despite taking most of what they earn, workers still get more money from this than they would if they were working from home in North Korea, although it seems like it’s just enough to scratch around.

North Korean workers lead a weary life of despair. They can’t save money, even if they work all day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then do extra overtime at night,” the source said.

In addition to construction, workers end up in other difficult industries such as manufacturing, textiles, and mining.

Although the UN Security Council sanctions enacted against North Korea in 2020 prohibit countries from allowing such a practice, Russia is still considered one of the largest hosts of North Korean manual workers.

The Russian port city of Vladivostok is a popular location for North Korean workers

According to a UN report published in 2019, about 30,000 North Korean workers lived in Russia in 2017, the majority of whom worked in the port city of Vladivostok, close to the North Korea-Russia border.

China has also been home to as many as 50,000 construction workers in North Korea over the past 10 years, although this number is thought to be much lower today.

Meanwhile, North Koreans aren’t the only ones trying to distance themselves from the war, while the Russians themselves try to flee their own country to avoid being drafted.