North Korea takes inspiration from Putin’s nuke threats

TOKYO (AP) – For decades, North Korea has threatened to turn hostile cities into a “sea of ​​fire” even as it stubbornly worked to build a nuclear weapons program that could back up its bellicose words.

As North Korea conducts another series of vigorous weapons tests — and threatens preemptive nuclear strikes on Washington and Seoul — it may draw inspiration from the fiery rhetoric of the leader of a nuclear-armed member of the UN Security Council: Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

With Putin raising the terrifying prospect of using tactical nuclear weapons to avert battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, fears are that this normalization of nuclear threats will encourage North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he puts the finishing touches to his still incomplete nuclear program.

“Putin and Kim feed each other and routinely exercise the right to destroy a peaceful neighbor by repeating it without consequence,” said Sung-Yoon Lee, a North Korea expert at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University. “Putin’s threats sound more credible than Kim’s as there is bloodshed every day in Ukraine. But Kim’s threats should not be dismissed as empty slogans.”

After more than 40 missile launches this year — the most ever — there are plenty of new signs that North Korea is becoming more aggressive in making its atomic bombs the centerpiece of its military.

A recent two-week barrage of missile launches, according to North Korean media, was designed to simulate the use of its tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and American targets. It is believed to be the first time North Korea has held exercises with military units tasked with operating tactical nuclear weapons.

The tests — all supervised by Kim — included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched under a reservoir; ballistic missiles designed for nuclear attacks on South Korean airports, ports and command facilities; and a new type of surface-to-ground ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

State media on Thursday announced tests of long-range cruise missiles, which Kim described as a successful demonstration of his army’s growing nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “real war.”

There is also evidence that North Korea is taking steps to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along the frontline with South Korea. The North has also passed a new law permitting preemptive nuclear strikes in a wide variety of scenarios, including non-war situations, when it perceives a threat to its leadership.

North Korea is still perfecting its nuclear missile technology, but each new test brings it closer to that goal.

“North Korea has clearly taken Putin’s approach in its war against Ukraine, using it as a window to accelerate weapons development,” said Park Won Gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

In what is seen as a reference to his nuclear arsenal, Putin has expressed his willingness to use “all available means” to protect Russian territory. With a string of defeats in Ukraine leaving Putin increasingly cornered, observers worry that Putin could be tempted to detonate a tactical nuclear weapon to prevent a defeat that could shake his grip on power. could undermine.

Nuclear weapons on the battlefield are intended to crush advancing enemy forces in one designated frontline section and have a low efficiency compared to warheads mounted on strategic weapons. But even these kinds of nuclear weapons would expose huge numbers of civilians in densely populated Ukraine, and possibly Russia and elsewhere, to radiation risks.

It would also have a devastating political impact, be the first time nuclear weapons have been used since World War II and cause a rapid escalation that could end in an all-out nuclear conflict.

The United States and its allies have said they take Putin’s threats seriously but will not yield to what they describe as Putin’s blackmail to force the West to give up its support for Ukraine. Ukraine said it will not stop its counter-offensive despite Russian threats of a nuclear attack.

US officials have said they do not believe Kim will launch conventional or nuclear strikes because of what the North Korean leader sees happening in Ukraine. Rather, they see Kim as concerned that North Korea is lagging behind in the battle for international influence and is escalating because Putin gets all the attention.

North Korea’s missile launches are seen by many as a harbinger of a possible test of a nuclear device.

Such tests could not only place Washington and Seoul on the defensive, but could also aim, on North Korean terms, to win talks with Washington that could ultimately help the north be recognized as a legitimate nuclear power. That, in turn, would force the international community to relax crushing sanctions and eventually negotiate the removal of nearly 30,000 US troops in South Korea.

According to Lee, the Tufts professor, Pyongyang’s ultimate goal is to complete what Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, started in 1950 with the surprise North Korean invasion of South Korea and establishing a Korean peninsula. which is ruled by the Kim family.

Putin’s moves in Ukraine could also help Kim by diverting the United States from its focus on North Korea and widening the gap in the UN Security Council, where Russia and China side with North Korea and provide additional sanctions for the north’s recent tests, said Park, the analyst in Seoul.

“North Korea pays as much attention to the (Ukraine) situation as anyone else,” Park said. If Putin gets away with using nuclear weapons without major repercussions, North Korea will see that as strengthening its own nuclear doctrine, Park said.

The Korean Peninsula is technically still at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended with a ceasefire and not a peace treaty, and the two Koreas have a history of bloody skirmishes. North Korea fired artillery during South Korean military exercises in 2010 that killed two civilians and two South Korean soldiers on a frontline island. An international panel also accused the North of sinking a South Korean warship in the same year, killing 46.

Similar future clashes could be followed by North Korean threats to use nuclear weapons, Park said. He noted that conventional military clashes between India and Pakistan increased after Pakistan was given its own deterrent to counter its nuclear-armed rival, especially as the perceived balance in strength encouraged countries to engage in more aggressive military actions.

Recent North Korean missile tests came despite a US aircraft carrier in nearby waters and during trilateral naval exercises between the United States, South Korea and Japan, Park said. “This shows the growing confidence they have in their weapons.”

____

AP reporters Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this story.

PART: