North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s growing nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “real war,” state media said. Thursday.

Wednesday’s testing extended this year a record number of weapons demonstrations by North Korea, which has interrupted its testing activities with threats to use nuclear weapons preemptively against South Korea and the United States if it views its leadership as threatened.

Analysts say Kim is taking advantage of the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, using it as a window to accelerate weapons development while pursuing a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that could pose a viable threat to regional US allies and the US military. American homeland.

South Korean officials say Kim may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of ​​North Korea as a nuclear power that can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of force.

North Korea’s official Korean central news agency said the two missiles flew for nearly three hours during Wednesday’s tests, drawing oval and figure-eight patterns over the western seas, and showed they could hit targets 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away. . The tests demonstrated the accuracy and warfare efficiency of the weapons system already deployed to army units that use “tactical” nuclear weapons on the battlefield, the agency said.

Kim praised the readiness of his nuclear forces after the tests, which he said were fully prepared for “real war to bring enemies under their control with one blow” with various weapon systems that are “mobile, accurate and powerful”. report.

He said the tests “send another clear warning to enemies” and vowed to further expand the operational realm of its nuclear forces to “resolutely deter any critical military crisis and war crisis at any time and take full initiative in it.” to take”.

The flight details and characteristics of the missiles described in state media resembled what North Korea reported in January after the earlier demonstration of its long-range cruise missile system, which was first unveiled last September.

State media photos of Wednesday’s test showed a rocket leaving behind an orange flame tail as it fired from a launcher. Kim is seen smiling and clapping from a lookout housed in a curved structure that resembles a highway tunnel. Experts say the North plans to use such structures to hide its weapons before launch.

The South Korean military did not immediately comment on the latest tests.

The tests were the first known weapons demonstrations by North Korea after it launched 12 ballistic missiles over the span of two weeks through Oct. 9 in what it described as simulated nuclear strikes on South Korean and US targets. Those weapons included a new medium-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and showed potential range to reach Guam, a major US military hub in the Pacific, and a short-range missile fired from an unspecified platform in a domestic reservoir.

North Korea said those exercises were intended as a warning to Seoul and Washington for organizing “dangerous” joint naval exercises with the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in recent weeks, which were intended to demonstrate strength of the Allies in the face of mounting North Korean threats.

Concerns about Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal have grown since his MP last month passed a new law permitting preemptive use of nuclear weapons in a wide variety of scenarios, including non-war situations, in which it could view its leadership as threatened. The South Korean military has since warned North Korea that it would “destroy itself” if it used its bombs by triggering an “overwhelming” response from the Allies.

While Kim’s intercontinental ballistic missiles targeting the American homeland have attracted much international attention, he has also expanded his arsenal of shorter-range weapons aimed at overwhelming missile defenses in South Korea. The North describes some of those weapons as “tactical,” which experts say is a threat to arm them with small nuclear weapons on the battlefield and use them proactively during conflicts to combat the stronger conventional forces of South Korea and the United States, which station about 28,500 troops, to weaken them. in the south.

North Korea has fired more than 40 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in more than 20 launch events this year, capitalizing on a division in the UN Security Council delving into Russia’s war against Ukraine. The council’s permanent members, Moscow and Beijing, have rejected US-led proposals to impose tougher sanctions on Pyongyang over its intensified testing activities. Experts say the North’s next nuclear test, the seventh in total since 2006, will likely be the first in which the Security Council will not impose new sanctions.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since early 2019 amid disagreements over the release of crippling US-led sanctions against the north and the north’s denuclearization moves.

