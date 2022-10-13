North Korea may have photoshopped aircraft into propaganda images

Kim Jong Un’s soldiers may have photoshopped extra jets into propaganda images of recent North Korean military exercises to make the country’s air force look more impressive than it actually is, experts have suggested.

Pyongyang said huge live-fire drills involved 150 jets flying simultaneously for the first time in [our] history’ took place between October 6 and 8, with images released soon after showing a large number of aircraft pulling maneuvers while Kim himself watched.

However, Thorsten Beck – an expert in photo analysis at the Berlin research institute HEADT Center – said the images appear to have been digitally altered, with individual aircraft or entire formations of aircraft copied and pasted to give the impression that the screen was much larger than it was. in reality.

North Korea claims to have held air drills involving 150 aircraft between October 6 and 8, but analysis of propaganda images suggests that aircraft were duplicated to make the drills appear more spectacular than they were (aircraft that look to have been cloned, the circle is in the same colors )

Experts in Germany examined the images by eye and ran them through software designed to catch clones, then circulated the planes they believe were copied and pasted in the same color to highlight the manipulation

While digital analysts admitted that they cannot definitively prove that the images were tampered with, military experts said that the formations depicted do not make sense – further suggesting that extra aircraft were added (aircraft that appear to have been digitally cloned and circled in the same colors)

Dr. Beck said he examined the images himself and picked up a number of inconsistencies, then ran them through software designed to catch image cloning and found the computer identified many of the same problems.

He said: ‘I think the assumption that elements in a number of images have been cloned is correct. Whoever created or manipulated these images surely had some command of Photoshop.

‘It doesn’t look amateurish, but the composition, the purpose and the nature of the manipulation speak a different language… They somehow seem too good to be true, and it creates a funny effect in some of the images.’

Dr. Beck chose a photo showing 30 warplanes from above as a good example. Visual clues of tampering include the fact that the planes all look roughly the same size, even though they’re supposedly flying at different altitudes and distances from the camera – meaning their appearance should change.

Another photo showing a line of fighter jets against a dramatic backdrop of clouds also raised suspicions.

“The image looks very elaborately composed, almost too good to be true,” said Dr. Beck. ‘In clone analysis you can see which groups show similarity, and my visual analysis pretty much coincides with this.’

He admitted that the accusation of digital manipulation cannot be conclusively proven because the images are relatively low-resolution, there is a lack of alternative angles to compare, and the metadata that normally accompanies digital photo files has been removed – limiting the kind of analysis that can Done.

Analysts have circled planes they believe have been digitally cloned and replicated in North Korean propaganda images in the same color, suggesting the images were altered to make the display more dramatic than it actually was.

Kim Jong Un is pictured overseeing the exercise, which came in response to recent drills by Japan, South Korea and the United States, which his regime views as a rehearsal for an invasion

In addition, it is difficult to analyze military formations for duplication because their deliberately symmetrical nature means that photo software can be tricked into identifying them as clones when in fact they just look alike.

However, further analysis by other experts suggests that the formations themselves do not make sense from a military point of view – further reinforcing the idea that the images have been doctored.

Samuel Archer, a senior military analyst from Aviation Week, said: ‘From the perspective of a military exercise, the concentration and volume of aircraft makes no tactical or strategic sense.

‘It seems to me that the only real reason you would put so many planes in flight that close together would be to make it look in pictures that there were far more of them than that actually exists.’

Dr. Beck added: “In summary, copied elements are likely in many of the images – although visual analysis cannot provide absolute certainty.”

The exercises took place last week over the seas near the eastern city of Wonsan.

According to state propaganda, Kim Jong-un subsequently praised the pilots and urged them to ‘carry out their sacred mission of defending the country’.

The pilots – the ones that actually exist – were said to be delighted in their response.