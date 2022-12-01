Home North Korea orders parents to give their children patriotic names including ‘bomb’ and ‘gun’
North Korea orders parents to give their children patriotic names including ‘bomb’ and ‘gun’

North Korea orders parents to call their children ‘bomb’, ‘gun’, ‘satellite’ or other appropriate ‘patriotic’ words

  • North Korea orders parents to give their children patriotic names
  • Stick to names like A Ri (loved ones) that end in soft vowels
  • Requiring parents to use names such as Chong II (gun) and Pok Il (bomb)

North Korea has ordered parents to give their children patriotic names, including “bomb” and “pistol” – as the dictatorship suppresses the use of kinder, more uplifting monikers.

Previously, Pyongyang allowed people to use names ending in softer vowels such as A Ri (beloved) and Su Mi (super beauty), more like in South Korea.

But now the country has demanded that people with softer names change theirs and their children’s to more ideological and militaristic names if they aren’t “revolutionary” enough.

They want people to name their children with a final consonant and threaten fines for those who do not comply. Suitable names are Chong Il (pistol), Chung Sim (loyalty), Pok Il (bomb), and Ui Song (satellite).

Pictured: Children at a North Korean school

Speak against RFAone resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “Residents are complaining that authorities are forcing people to change their names according to standards required by the state.

‘Since last month, during the residents’ meetings of the neighborhood watch, announcements have been made continuously to correct all names without final consonants.

“People with names that don’t have a final consonant have until the end of the year to add political meanings to their names to meet revolutionary standards.”

The measure has made many parents angry and hesitant to take the step. The source added that they wondered if authorities would introduce the measure so that names reflect the “current era of hunger and oppression.”

Pictured: Children at the Pyongyang Baby Home in 2021

Officials have stressed to residents that names should not reflect trends in South Korea.

The dictatorship describes the trends as a copy of the decadent Western Yankee culture.’

Several generations of families were criticized by authorities for naming their children with a mixture of Chinese, Japanese and South Korean nicknames instead of North Korean ones.

In private, residents joke whether they should take old-fashioned names, including Yong Chol, Sun Hui or Man Bok. These are as archaic as Gladys, Mildred or Eustace.

The source added that residents are angry at the tyranny of authorities enforcing collectivism.

And they asked if it was mechanical parts or livestock, and they wondered how people can’t call themselves.

