North Korea fires two more missiles, latest in two-week blitz

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the military of the South said, the latest in a series of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean military’s joint chiefs of staff announced the launches from the southeast of the country — the seventh and eighth in two weeks — without giving further details.

“While our military strengthens our surveillance and vigilance, it maintains a full readiness position in close cooperation with the United States,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported, Yonhap reported.

North Korea had defended its recent series of missile tests on Saturday as a legitimate counterbalance to US military threats, after days of joint military exercises between the south, Japan and the United States.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s office also confirmed at least one of Sunday’s launches on Twitter.

“North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow,” the office said.

The missiles, fired at the Baltic Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, appear to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said, according to Kyodo news agency. The coastguard said it had not received any reports of damage to Japanese ships so far, national broadcaster NHK reports.

Sunday’s launches were the latest in a flurry of a medium-range ballistic missile fired over Japan on Tuesday, warning people in affected areas below to take cover.

And on Thursday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, the same day that Seoul, Tokyo and Washington conducted new exercises with a US naval destroyer from the attack group of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

The United States has redeployed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in waters east of South Korea as part of a wide-ranging military response to Tuesday’s test in Pyongyang, which also included joint bombing campaigns and missile exercises.

The airline’s reshuffle sparked an angry response from the north, with the foreign ministry saying it “posed a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean peninsula”.

Exercises between South Korea and the United States ended on Saturday, Yonhap said.

Seoul’s military said it scrambled 30 fighter jets on Thursday after 12 North Korean warplanes made a rare “formation flight north of the inter-Korean air border.” [and] air-to-ground target practice.”

‘Countermeasures’

Thursday’s launches appeared to be the first time North Korea fired missiles from Samsok, near the capital.

The recent launches were “the just countermeasures of the Korean People’s Army,” Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss Tuesday’s Pyongyang launch over Japan.

At the meeting, China, a longtime ally and economic benefactor of North Korea, accused Washington of provoking the spate of launches by Kim Jong Un’s regime.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for “strengthening” existing sanctions against North Korea, something China and Russia contradicted in May.

Kim has declared isolated North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.

(AFP)