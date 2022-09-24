North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan’ ahead of Vice President Harris’ visit

<!–

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan just days before US military exercises and a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the region amid regional tensions, South Korea and its leadership said of Japan.

South Korea’s military has claimed that North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile into the eastern sea.

The Japanese Coast Guard also said the projectile had already fallen.

The launch came as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group arrived in South Korea for the two countries’ joint military exercise to demonstrate their strength against growing North Korean threats.

It comes just days before a scheduled visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since early 2022, North Korea has ramped up its testing activities at a record pace — testing more than 30 ballistic weapons, including the first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017 — as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a protracted standoff in nuclear diplomacy.

The threat from North Korea is expected to be a major agenda when Ms. Harris visits South Korea next week after attending the Tokyo state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A stock image of a ballistic missile previously used in a test fire of what state media reported as a North Korean ‘new type’ of intercontinental ballistic missiles

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff did not immediately say on Sunday what kind of missile it was or how far it flew.

The launch comes days after South Korean officials said they had discovered signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.