North Korea fires ‘ballistic missile over Japan’ – making it SEVENTH projectile test in two weeks

North Korea appears to have fired a new ballistic missile at Japan just days after residents were told to take shelter during the first project test in five years.

The missile landed outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to the Coast Guard.

The EEZ is Japan’s protected border area stretching from Tokyo Bay to the Izu and Ogasawara Islands.

The latest missile test is North Korea’s seventh missile test in just two weeks, in a move believed to be linked to an upcoming visit to Thailand by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

A television at the train station in Seoul, South Korea shows North Korean footage of a missile launch last week

Japanese military exercises will also take place in the coming days, further encouraging North Korea’s saber clatter.

Pyongyang usually fires the missiles almost straight up into the sky – limiting their range so that they land only a short distance offshore.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week condemned the fifth launch, calling North Korea’s actions “barbaric.”

He noted that the government would continue to collect and analyze information.