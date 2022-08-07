North Carolina’s black GOP Lt. Governor says Democrats want to ‘control’ African-American people

North Carolina’s first black lieutenant governor said Democrats are trying to “control” the African American people and destroy those who disagree with their waking ideology.

In an interview with FOX News’ Dan Bongino on Saturday, Republican lawmaker Mark Robinson said Democrats’ “ideology of control” toward black people “hasn’t changed” over the course of American history.

“If you look back in America’s history, Democrats notoriously hate black people who just don’t go along,” Robinson said.

“It’s always been an ideology of control,” he continued. And if they can’t control you, if they can’t control your thoughts, they will hate you and they will try to destroy you.

“Since I started this venture, it’s happened to me in different locations,” he noted, “and it’s nothing new.”

Robinson further spoke of a controversial speech he gave in May at a church in the Charlotte area, in which he was accused of misogyny for saying that Christians are “called to be led by men,” and he said that man stood up when faced with adversity because you are a black man.

“When I made comments in a white church, they went viral and the news media jumped over me and questioned and threatened me and all sorts of things,” Robinson said in his interview on Unfiltered.

“But those comments I made in that black church — the mass media refuses to broadcast them.”

‘Why? Because I spoke to black people, and black people overwhelmingly agreed, and they can’t tolerate that ideology.

“They don’t want black people going against their stories,” Robinson said of the mainstream media. “That’s what happened in that situation.”

Robinson previously came under fire for a speech he gave in May in which he said Christians are “called to be led by men.”

Speaking at Freedom House Church on May 22, Robinson said Christians are “called to be led by men” and urged men in the audience to “put on the whole armor of God” and “put on the whole armor of God.” to take the head of your enemy into God’s service.” name.’

He also said that as a Christian and as a black man, he was tired of being told how to act before he dropped his shoulders and caricatured the hymn We Shall Overcome, saying, “Not once in my life have I been confronted with adversity I said, “You know, I will overcome.”

My God tells me that when I face adversity, that number one, I must rise as a man! MAN’

Robinson then said he was “getting ready to get in trouble” — something he often says before making controversial comments, according to WRAL.

He went on to say, “We are called to be led, my men,” which, according to WRAL reports, brought with it applause and some cries of approval.

“God sent women out… when they had to do their thing, but when it came time to face Goliath, [He] sent David—not Davita, David.’

Robinson added that God sent Moses to lead the Israelites to freedom, “Not Mama Moses, Papa Moses.”

And he said that God ‘knew what He was doing when He made men big and hairy and ugly.

“It’s because you have to deter predators, whether they’re in the woods or your kids are at primary school.”

The comments came as part of a larger condemnation of the social justice movement, in which Robinson said too many people are listening to the doctrine of “social justice rather than the doctrine of Jesus Christ.”

Those people, he said, “will be on their way to hell.”

He has also come under fire for comparing teachers who talk to young children about gender and sexual identity with predators stalking playgrounds.

In a separate sermon in March, Robinson said anyone who reads to a child about transgenderism or homosexuality is “doing it to twist that child’s mind” and “is as good a groomer as that person was on that playground.”

Penny Maxwell, senior pastor of the Freedom Church, later defended Robinson’s comments, claiming that he never said “only” men should lead, but instead “that men should stand up and take the places I think they should lead.” have renounced’. She runs the church with her husband Troy, left

The Freedom House Church (pictured) has campuses in and around Charlotte, North Carolina

Robinson is now said to be looking for a candidate for governor of North Carolina, which experts say could be an uphill battle given his recent comments.

More than half of registered voters in the state are women, WRAL reports, and several GOP political advisers have said in the past Robinson’s comments could threaten his ability to gain support from suburban voters. .

But after his comments were reported to Freedom House Church last month, Robinson released a video statement denying suggesting that only men should be allowed to hold leadership positions.

“Insinuating to someone that I don’t believe that women are leaders in their homes, and in their communities, and in their churches and in their state and in their country is 100 percent ludicrous,” Robinson said.

“The comments I made at Freedom House Church were aimed at men and encouraged men to stand up and also take on the role of leadership, to be leaders in their homes and in their communities, in this state , in their country.’

Freedom House Senior Pastor Penny Maxwell, who runs the church with her husband Troy, also told WRAL in an email that she was “deeply offended,” adding: “I’m so tired of the way the culture is women treats.

She said in a follow-up interview that she loved what Robinson said, and that she thought he would make a great governor.

She claimed Robinson “never said that only men should lead,” but instead “that men should get up and take the places I think they have renounced.”

Maxwell also said she believes the women’s liberation movement is “one of the biggest perpetrators of taking down women I’ve ever seen because it encourages women to compete with men.”

“I am offended by the wussification of America,” she said, claiming, “Women are losing their place in society because of this false idea of ​​toxic masculinity, when in fact I think the male heart is something after God.”