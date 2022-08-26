North Carolina pride march is condemned after small boy was given POLE-DANCING lesson

<!–

A North Carolina pride festival is condemned online after a video surfaced of a little boy pole dancing to a scantily clad woman.

The video, posted online Thursday by the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account, shows a young boy in a baseball hat spinning around a pole and astride a woman wearing a strappy thong and bikini top, while an adult woman watched.

It then cuts to another woman twerking in the middle of the street with dollar bills hanging from her thong while a third woman slaps her buttocks.

Other videos from the Charlotte Pride festival showed children in the crowd watching and cheering some of the floats passing by, including a girl in a rainbow bikini pole dancing.

And another clip showed a dancer on one of the floats who also had dollar bills out of her lingerie twerking in front of the crowd while another woman pretended to lick her leg.

The weekend event was marketed as family-friendly, with its website promote a recently expanded Youth and Family Zone ‘with new games, activities and opportunities for all families, including all children and young people under the age of 20’.

One of those activities, according to the Libs of Tik Tok account, was having kids pole dance.

But online, some Twitter users called out the event — as did the parents of the young boy who was filmed spinning around the pole.

One man, Jason Howerton, a CEO in Texas, said, “If you care more about signaling your wakefulness than what’s best for your kid, you’re really a piece of shit.”

Meanwhile, former Texas State Representative Matt Rinaldi seemed to suggest that those involved in the event should “go straight to jail.”

Twitter users called out the parade and the boy’s parents for the pole dance event

The Charlotte Pride festival returned in person for the first time this weekend since the COVID pandemic put the festivities on hold for two years.

There were more than 40 floats and 10,000 people marched in the parade Sunday, with thousands more seen cheering them on.

Festival organizers later announced that they had broken their attendance record at this year’s event, with 275,000 people showing up for the parade and festival.

The previous record of 200,000 was last set at the parade in 2019, but this year FOX 46 reports, more people came out to show their pride.

“I think it’s definitely an important moment in history right now, and I think it’s absolutely necessary for everyone to show that this is how people live and that it’s okay to be who you are.” George Meeks said to the station.

Jeremy Hale, who came all the way from Sydney, Australia for the event, also shared: WBTV: ‘You can clearly see that Charlotte has a strong sense of local community, which is great, and it really felt like everyone was out and about and everyone was celebrating.’