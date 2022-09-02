North Carolina police chief says he quit after black town manager gave them ‘crazy write-ups’

A police chief claims he and four other staff members resigned after their “hostile” black city manager gave them “crazy texts” for speaking to the public while she was on duty, when she was fired from her job following the layoff.

Former Kenly, North Carolina police chief Josh Gibson has resigned from his post after clashing repeatedly with Justine Jones, the city manager, since she took the position in June. Jones was fired on Tuesday night, while Gibson is now speaking out about their troubled relationship.

City council officials voted 3-2 to oust Jones, in an emergency meeting following a month-long investigation into the department’s allegations.

Gibson, who had done the job for 20 years, and four of his associates submitted their resignation letters to both Jones and the City Council last month.

They were joined by two city clerks who also accused the manager of creating a toxic and “hostile” work environment for city employees.

Jones unsuccessfully sued her previous employer for gender and racial discrimination.

In the seven resignation letters, neither the clerks nor the five officers specified what stress or hostility prompted them to quit.

Jason Tedder, the former Kenly Police Department lieutenant, claimed that Jones would demand phone calls or emails to make arrangements to see her.

He said Gibson would get “crazy notifications” for things like being late or stopping to talk to business owners on duty.

He told the Herald Sun, “Nobody wants to be a police officer. The people who worked here were (here) because they loved their job and the people who worked here.

‘It took us a year to fill two (officer) positions, because we don’t get any applications here.’

Patrol officer Darren Pate said there had been a communication problem and he wanted Jones fired but has no plans to return.

He said: “At the last public meeting, the city council sent a clear signal that they are not supporting us all by voting to find a new police chief and then hiring new officers.

“I just don’t feel like that’s going to be a good place for me to go back to work.”

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office provides security for the city as it searches for police and a new manager.

Jones filed a legal claim against a previous employer, claiming she was fired after reporting wrongdoing both in writing and verbally and that she was discriminated against because of her race.

However, the court dismissed her claim, ruling that she had not “exhausted all available complaints or other administrative remedies.”

After the dismissal, Kenly residents were divided on whether the case was a “race issue,” as Jones is black — unlike the small-town police force, which is all-white.

After Jones’ resignation, the ousted city manager expressed her grief at being fired less than two months into her tenure, insisting that during that time she had made the city — which has about 2,000 residents — a better place.

“I was selected for the position from among 30 other candidates,” Jones wrote in a statement, “I believe I was selected because my core principles spoke clearly to who I am as a leader, and the same management philosophy guides me as I perform my job professionally. , with integrity, transparency, loyalty, honesty and accountability.’

The confused city official then went into the investigation led by city attorney Chip Hewett, who found no evidence that Jones was creating a hostile environment.

Two weeks before the mass exodus, Gibson shared his plans to leave the police force on Facebook, revealing that he and his four officers, as well as two city clerks, had resigned.

“While all related information is certainly a matter of public interest, the allegations against me were timely and thoroughly vetted by independent sources and no such error was found by me or my office,” Jones wrote.

“The decision not to communicate the full story and publicly share the findings of the report is highly unfortunate.”

Jones, a middle-aged black woman, sued her previous employer – Richland County, South Carolina – for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired. According to the suit, she worked as a research manager and was deputy director.

During her tenure with the county, Jones herself claimed “hostile” treatment and retaliation for reporting bad behavior by other city workers and that she was not being paid fairly and was treated differently because of illness.

The suit did not mention what illness she was talking about.

Those allegations came after she was fired, on March 30, 2015, and her lawsuit was subsequently dismissed.

Jones was selected by Kenly City Council after a “national search” of 30 candidates, officials wrote in a June press release last month.

She has spent the past 16 years in the public service, all in local government, in Minnesota, Virginia, South Carolina and now North Carolina, and has since built a reputation as a vigilant progressive.

After being fired from her Richland County job in 2015, she worked at her own consulting firm before being asked to take up her current position early last month.

She would beat 30 other candidates, assuming her post on June 2.

At the time she was hired — nearly eight years after she was fired — the city praised the acquisition in a press release.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, however, shared no such enthusiasm—when he and the six other city workers wrote strongly worded letters to Jones giving them two weeks’ notice.

“In my 21 years with the Kenly Police Department, we’ve seen ups and downs,” Gibson wrote, addressing the note to both Jones and the city’s city council.

“But especially in the last three years we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue.”

He continued: “But because of the hostile work environment that now prevails in the town of Kenly, I don’t believe progress is possible.

“I’m grateful to this community for having me as the longest-serving chief in Johnston County. I will really miss them.’

The post saw Gibson tag clerks Christy Thomas and Sharon Evans, who said in their letters that they are leaving their respective posts because they can’t handle the stress that Jones brings.

Neither the clerks nor the five officers indicated what stress or hostility they were talking about, but Gibson did tell ABC11 that he was frustrated that the department was understaffed and that it added further stress to the officers and workers.

He said: ‘It was just a lot of stress for many of us trying to keep and maintain the coverage.

“This is heartbreaking. The community has always been so supportive of us.”

The other officers, Austin Hills, Jason Tedder, GW Strong, Darren K. Pate, all echoed their superior’s statements and said they were fed up with the work environment Jones had created since taking office less than two months ago.

Gibson has said he would consider returning to the police force if Jones was removed from her position. He has not yet commented on Jones’ termination.

Kenly is a small town—about 75 miles from Raleigh—that’s about 55 percent white, with the rest of its 2,400 residents predominantly black.

The community is small and therefore close-knit, with citizens who know each other and each other’s business.