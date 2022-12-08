North Carolina deputies and FBI have ‘active warrants’ for power station attack suspects

[noscript_1]

FBI and Sheriff’s Deputies now have “active warrants” out over a power station gun assault that left 45,000 without electricity.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect or two in connection with Saturday’s attack, which left North Carolina’s 45,000 residents without power.

WRAL reports that the FBI has been granted an order to access cell phone records to help identify people who were close to the two substations attacked.

Both the sheriff’s and bureau said that it was a complete, absolute joint investigation.

In recent weeks, power stations in several US states were threatened or attacked. This prompted American law enforcement agencies to warn citizens about the need to protect the power grid.

A Duke Energy employee works at the Moore County substation in North Carolina to repair the damage.

There are no identities or motives shared.

Initial claims that the attack was to prevent a local drag show from taking place were made online, but no evidence supports that claim.

A North Carolina LGBTQ nonprofit had set up a drag performance at the Sunrise Theater, Southern Pines, on Saturday night just as the electric facilities were being attacked with gunfire at 7pm.

Officials declared a state emergency after 32,000 residents of the southeast were without power from Thursday to Thursday.

The organizers of the drag show revealed that right-wing activists tried to stop the event for weeks. The Saturday event was held in response to these threats.

It’s not known how many rounds were fired at the two electrical installations. No arrests were made.

The two damaged stations can be found in West End or Carthage, approximately 20 minutes from each other.

The outage came as a drag show was underway at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines

After show throwers realized that the power wouldn’t come back on, the Sunrise Theater’s drag show was cut short at 8.30pm.

In the US, there have been at least seven attacks in recent weeks.

Officials confirmed that two attacks on Portland’s electrical substations were recent. Officials claimed that it was a ‘premeditated’ ambush.

Officials in Oregon are still investigating Thanksgiving electrical attacks at Portland General Electric, Bonneville Power Administration, Clackamas Country.

From January to August this year, 106 attacks on America’s electrical grid were reported. There have been nearly 600 such attacks since 2014. NBC.

The Department of Homeland Security warns about threats to the US electrical infrastructure, as attacks in the country are on the rise.

There were also attacks on electrical infrastructures in Oregon and North Carolina in November.

Puget Sound Energy and Cowlitz County Public Utility District substations were vandalized.

Gerald Tracy, Puget Sound Energy’s media engagement manager, said that he couldn’t comment on the incidents because they were both part of an ongoing FBI investigation.

Duke Energy reported Wednesday night it was aware of more gunshots in the vicinity of the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County.

“No individuals were hurt.” There have been no outages. There is currently no evidence of property damage. “We are working closely with FBI on this issue,” reads part of the statement.

The US Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis alerted early this year that domestic extremists “have developed credible and specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure starting at least 2020.”

Experts warn that it is difficult to shut off a large portion of the power grid. However, the recent attack in North Carolina showed how difficult it can be for a community without power for the better half of a week.

Energy experts believe that the country needs to secure its power grid. This is especially true as domestic terrorists are increasingly encouraged to play with the country’s public utilities.