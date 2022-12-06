North Carolina declares emergency after substation was shot at by ‘opponents of drag show’

After gunfire damaged two substations in North Carolina this weekend, 38,000 people were without power and many will remain without power until at least Thursday, forcing Moore County to declare a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration was accompanied by a mandatory curfew that prevents residents from leaving their homes outside of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the nights “will be dark and cold.”

The parts of substations that have been tripped cannot be repaired, so “major pieces of equipment” will need to be replaced to get them working again, Duke Energy said in a statement.

Since the attack, power has been restored to about 7,000 residents, they said.

Power went out in Moore County after a ‘targeted’ armed attack Saturday night that initially left 45,000 people without power. It happened when vandals fired on county power equipment, causing significant damage to two substations.

The power outage has caused traffic lights and sewage pumps to not work, as schools across the county have been closed and shelters opened to the public.

A hole that a Duke Energy worker said was caused by gunshots that crippled an electrical substation is seen in a radiator connected to a transformer.

The attack and subsequent disruption occurred when a controversial drag performance took place nearby on Saturday night. The program was divisive: people came out to protest against it.

Authorities have not yet identified the motive for the attackers, but are exploring the possibility that the sabotage was related to the drag show.

We are restoring clients where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no choice but to replace large pieces of equipment, which is not an easy or quick task,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy general manager.

“It is anticipated that it will take up to a week for power to be restored to residents, businesses, churches, schools and government offices,” the countywide emergency declaration said.

This photo shows the entrance gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Moore County residents warm up in front of a makeshift fire as Duke Energy staff work to restore power to a crippled electrical substation

The FBI recently joined county officials in an effort to identify the culprit in the act of sabotage.

The federal office will investigate whether the people protesting against the drag show are responsible, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

The outage occurred as the drag show was beginning at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Emily Grace Rainey, a former Army captain and Moore County resident, had posted an invitation to the drag show protest on her Facebook page, later saying, “There’s no power in Moore County, and I know why.”

She has since insisted she meant God intervened to shut off the power during the show, writing on Facebook that Moore County Sheriff’s deputies “wasted their time” when they visited her home just hours after her performance. publication.

“I welcomed you to my home,” he wrote. ‘I’m sorry you wasted your time.

“I told them that God works in mysterious ways and is responsible for disruption,” Rainey, 32, continued. ‘I took the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the profanities shouted by their fans.

“I told them that God is punishing Moore County, thanked them for coming and wished them good night,” she concluded, adding that she is “grateful for LEO’s service as always.”

Duke Energy workers inspect what they said was one of three bullet holes that paralyzed an electrical substation after the Moore County sheriff said the vandalism caused a power outage.

Moore County officials said during a news conference Sunday that authorities have not determined the motivation for the vandalism.

Investigators said so far they had found no evidence or reason to believe the attack was related to the controversial drag show in downtown Southern Pines.

Crews responding to the scene of the electrical substations on Saturday found an “intentional impact on the substation, which damaged multiple pieces of equipment,” authorities said.

Several pieces of equipment were damaged in the shootings and will have to be replaced.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields later revealed at Sunday’s press conference that the information Rainey posted online was “false.”

Without using her name, she said officers “had to go interview this young lady and have a word of prayer with her, but it turned out to be nothing.”

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed that the outages were caused by an attack that represents “a new level of threat.”

“What happened here on Saturday night was a criminal attack,” he said.

Utility workers found broken doors and evidence of equipment damage from gunshots.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper briefs the press Monday afternoon as most of Moore County remains without power following attacks on substations Saturday night.

Cooper added that state and local officials are working to not only apprehend the suspects, but also to prevent further damage to the county’s electrical infrastructure.

“I’m sure we’ll learn more about the motives for this intentional attack to come,” Cooper said. “Whatever the reason, violence and sabotage will not be tolerated.”

On Sunday night, Fields said the “person or persons who did this knew exactly what they were doing” and that the attack was “targeted,” not “random.”

However, at the time, law enforcement remained baffled as to why the attackers had chosen to target Moore County.

Cooper said helping vulnerable people during the blackout remained a priority for his administration. That includes ensuring residents are warm at night amid winter temperatures.