North Carolina dad spends 24 hours in jail for refusing to wear a mask in front of a judge

A North Carolina child father spent 24 hours in jail for refusing to wear a mask, as ordered by a judge, despite having no state or county mandates.

Gregory Hahn, 47, was one of 98 candidates for jury duty called to the Harnett County court who did not wear a mask because no such rules or warnings were in effect, WRAL reports.

Despite the fact that masks are not required in the building, Judge Winston Charles Gilchrist required everyone in his courtroom to wear a mask.

When Hahn refused, the judge warned him that he would be held with contempt of court and could spend a month in jail, but the man refused to back down.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to wear a mask,’ and he says, ’24 hours in Harnett County Jail,'” Hahn recalled Friday on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

MUST WATCH: The story of Gregory Hahn—an NC man thrown in jail by a far-left judge for refusing to wear a mask in a place where there is no mask mandate. God bless him & #tucker to give him a platform to tell his story. We need people like Mr. support Hahn. pic.twitter.com/aL5NrBVE9I — Vadim @ Truth Caviar Podcast 🇺🇸 (@Stat4Real) October 15, 2022

Harnett County Clerk Renee Whittenton noted that Gilchrists is the only higher court in the county with a mask mandate.

“You can go into any court without a mask, you can come to the clerk’s office without a mask and the… [district attorney’s] office without a mask, but with Judge Gilchrist he has a mandate that you have to wear a mask,” she told WRAL.

Despite the judge’s orders, Hahn said there was never any notice in the jury summons he received, nor were there any signs around the courthouse.

“The irony of all this is that the judge spoke to me without a mask,” Hahn told the local retailer. “If security was such a concern, I’d go to prison with no mask requirements with inmates.”

Hahn said he “felt there was some bias” in the judge’s decision to incarcerate him, saying he was clearly “bullied” for standing up for what he believed in.

Thinking back to his day in prison, Hahn told Carlson, “It was the worst 24 hours of my life. I had to make a phone call to my minor child who was at home.

‘I was whisked in. I changed into an orange uniform. I grabbed a roll of toilet paper, toothpaste, towel, a mat. And I walk with prisoners to a cell.’

“I never thought this could happen in this country,” Hahn added.

He also complained that none of the other 97 jurors joined him to challenge the judge.

Hahn has said he might consider filing a lawsuit against the judge over the incident.

“I’m in jail for doing my civic duty and doing nothing,” Hahn told WRAL. “It’s mind-boggling.”

Gilchrist’s office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Gilchrist, a Democrat, is a judge for North Carolina’s Third Superior Court Division, having first run for office in 2012, winning with 65 percent of the vote.

The University of North Carolina graduate was unopposed for re-election in 2020, according to Ballotpedia, and will remain in his position until 2028.

Gilchrist’s most notable case was the attempted appeal of convicted murderer Daniel Green, who was charged in 1996 with the murder of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan.

Gilchrist blocked Green’s attempt to reconsider the case in court, as the convict has long maintained that he is innocent of the murder.