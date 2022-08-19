North Carolina college baseball player smiles as he prepares to have second amputation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A North Carolina University student who won a baseball scholarship faces a second amputation of his right leg after being disfigured by a ship’s propeller.

Parker Byrd, 18, who only graduated from high school in June, was involved in a boating accident last month and had to amputate his right leg below the knee after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident.

But now he has received the terrible news that he will have to undergo another surgery on the same leg that will require doctors to cut away even more of his leg – this time above the knee.

Despite his ordeal, he has shared an inspiring series of photos of himself as he prepares to undergo the second amputation procedure on Friday.

In the days following the July 25 accident, Byrd ended up in intensive care.

Parker Byrd, 18, was involved in a boating accident on July 25 while tubing

The rope pulling the tube caught up with the boat’s propeller and cut his legs. Family and friends have been to his hospital bed to support him

Byrd is pictured wearing a Zimmerframe who had an amputation earlier this month

He was one of two people tubing in Bath Creek when he fell off his rubber inner tube.

Just as Byrd approached the boat towing him, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope pulling the tube became entangled in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

The propeller cut both of Byrd’s legs, causing serious, irreparable damage.

He had to be flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he has remained ever since.

His mother, Mitzi Lee Byrd, explained how to reattach the muscles in his leg, but knew he would eventually have to undergo several surgeries.

Nearly a month after the accident, Byrd has now had to undergo 13 surgeries.

Byrd has since had 13 surgeries on his legs, including the right one who was amputated

Doctors now say they will now have to amputate above the knee in surgery to be performed Friday

“This all still seems so unreal, like a nightmare I’m waiting to wake up from. I know we’ll get through it, but I still can’t believe it’s reality,” his mother tweeted.

Byrd, who was about to enter college as a freshman at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, had been awarded a scholarship to play baseball.

He had been a standout player on his local baseball team, the South Charlotte Panthers

“We cannot begin to express our gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and prayers,” Mother Mitzi wrote. ‘From phone calls, texts, messages, cards, care packages, donations and meals. We’ve had friends drive for hours just to visit us for 15 minutes. We have had pastors travel several times to pray with us.”

Byrd’s next surgery is scheduled for Friday, when more of his right leg will be amputated.

“Once the last surgery is over, he can start rehab,” his mother Mitzi wrote on Facebook.

Once the surgery is complete, she says her son is expected to be discharged to a Greenville apartment where he will continue treatment until the wound heals. He will then begin rehabilitation.