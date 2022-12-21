North Carolina Chick-fil-A paid workers in CHICKEN

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina has been fined more than $6,000 for allowing underage employees to operate dangerous equipment.

The fast food chain, located at 52 Highland Square in Hendersonville, North Carolina, violated child labor laws, according to a Department of Labor investigation. The study also found that the the same restaurant also paid some of its staff in food vouchers – instead of money.

The restaurant owner, identified by Benzinga like Joel Benson, in a July 2022 Facebook post, tried to lure volunteers with food to work on the new Drive Thru.

We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entries per shift worked (1 hour). Message us for more information,” read the post, which quickly sparked backlash and was deleted the same day.

The Chick-fil-A franchise owner was identified as Joel Benson (pictured), Benzinga reports

According to the DOL report, tThree workers – all under the age of 18 – were subjected to hazardous work, including “operating, loading or unloading a trash compactor.”

The investigation also found that the owner paid certain workers, who direct traffic, to work for meal vouchers instead of real wages — a violation of the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the agency’s Wage and Hour Division. .

Civil fines to address the child labor violations totaled $6,450. The franchise was also created to pay $235 in back wages owed to seven employees.

In a statement, the district director of the Wage and Hour Division, Richard Blaylock in Raleigh, North Carolina, said: “Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities,” he said.

“In addition, employers are responsible to pay employees for all hours worked and payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

A separate Chick-fil-A franchise was also fined earlier this year for child labor violations, according to the DOL.

The Florida franchise was fined $12,478 in August 2022 when investigators discovered that the employer allowed 17 employees ages 14 and 15 to work past 7 p.m. and more than 3 hours during school days.

Investigators from the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division also revealed that the owner paid certain traffic-directing employees to work for meal vouchers instead of wages, a violation of the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

A flyer posted to the North Carolina restaurant’s Facebook page offered $15 an hour

A photo of the North Carolina Chick-fil-A that was part of the federal investigation

Chick-fil-A, known for their original chicken sandwich, has more than 2,400 restaurants in the United States.

The fast food chain – which is run by a conservative and devout Christian who has publicly rejected same-sex marriage – has donated millions of dollars to anti-gay groups in the past.

Despite the anger of the waking crowd, the U.S. Customer Satisfaction Index rated Chick-fil-A as the most popular fast food chain in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row in 2022, according to Reader’s Digest.