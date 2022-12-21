North Carolina Chick-fil-A paid workers in CHICKEN

US
By Jacky
The Chick-fil-A franchise owner was identified as Joel Benson (pictured), Benzinga reports

North Carolina restaurant Chick-fil-A fined $6k for paying staff in CHICKEN, allowing underage employees to operate hazardous equipment

  • A July 2022 Facebook post stated that volunteers willing to work on the new Drive Thru at a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina would be paid with food
  • A federal investigation found the franchise owner also violated child labor laws when three employees — all under the age of 18 — were subjected to dangerous duties
  • The restaurant was fined $6,450 to address child labor violations and forced to pay $235 in back wages

By Ruth Bashinsky for WhatsNew2Day.Com

published: 19:08, Dec 21, 2022 | Updated: 19:37, Dec 21, 2022

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina has been fined more than $6,000 for allowing underage employees to operate dangerous equipment.

The fast food chain, located at 52 Highland Square in Hendersonville, North Carolina, violated child labor laws, according to a Department of Labor investigation. The study also found that the the same restaurant also paid some of its staff in food vouchers – instead of money.

The restaurant owner, identified by Benzinga like Joel Benson, in a July 2022 Facebook post, tried to lure volunteers with food to work on the new Drive Thru.

We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entries per shift worked (1 hour). Message us for more information,” read the post, which quickly sparked backlash and was deleted the same day.

According to the DOL report, tThree workers – all under the age of 18 – were subjected to hazardous work, including “operating, loading or unloading a trash compactor.”

The investigation also found that the owner paid certain workers, who direct traffic, to work for meal vouchers instead of real wages — a violation of the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the agency’s Wage and Hour Division. .

Civil fines to address the child labor violations totaled $6,450. The franchise was also created to pay $235 in back wages owed to seven employees.

In a statement, the district director of the Wage and Hour Division, Richard Blaylock in Raleigh, North Carolina, said: “Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities,” he said.

“In addition, employers are responsible to pay employees for all hours worked and payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

A separate Chick-fil-A franchise was also fined earlier this year for child labor violations, according to the DOL.

The Florida franchise was fined $12,478 in August 2022 when investigators discovered that the employer allowed 17 employees ages 14 and 15 to work past 7 p.m. and more than 3 hours during school days.

Chick-fil-A, known for their original chicken sandwich, has more than 2,400 restaurants in the United States.

The fast food chain – which is run by a conservative and devout Christian who has publicly rejected same-sex marriage – has donated millions of dollars to anti-gay groups in the past.

Despite the anger of the waking crowd, the U.S. Customer Satisfaction Index rated Chick-fil-A as the most popular fast food chain in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row in 2022, according to Reader’s Digest.

