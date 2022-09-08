North Adelaide home featured in The Babadook sells for $2.2million

<!–

The house, made famous by the Australian horror film The Babadook, sold in seven days after it was listed with a price guide of $1.998 million to $2.195 million.

Located in North Adelaide, South Australia, the moody exterior of the five-bedroom, two-bathroom Victorian terrace featured prominently in the 2014 film.

Built in 1876, the beautifully maintained two storey Grade II listed house was purchased in 1961 by its last owner Aileen Aujard.

The house was sold to an unknown buyer earlier this month for an undisclosed amount, reports The advertiser.

Located in one of the southern capital’s most sought-after zip codes, the grand bluestone house has charming Old World features such as soaring ceilings, a classic iron-edged porch, and marble fireplaces.

Other highlights include the four spacious living areas, a large dry basement and Baltic floorboards.

The large bluestone house has charming Old World features that have been beautifully maintained. (Pictured: The stairwell and ornate entrance)

One of the two bathrooms can be seen here

Built in 1876, the Grade II-listed two-story home features towering ceilings, a classic iron-side porch, and marble fireplaces (pictured)

The renovations of the 754 sqm block include a new iron roof and a stone wall facing the street with a wrought iron gate built to meet local heritage standards.

Only the exterior of the house was used in The Babadook.

Directed by Jennifer Kent, the terrifying movie starring Essie Davis as a mother who is haunted by the monster Babadook.

The Babadook, directed by Jennifer Kent, is a low-budget Australian horror film starring Essie Davis (pictured) as a mother chased by a monster. It became an international hit

A hit on the international festival circuit, The Babadook had its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

The film, which was made for a modest $2 million, was released in Australia in May 2014 in just 13 cinemas after major cinema chains failed to get on board.

It went on to gain widespread acclaim and commercial success in France, where it made more money in five days than in its entire run in Australia.

The film quickly gained worldwide distribution rights and became a hit all over the world. It is now considered one of the greatest horror films of modern times.