Norman Reedus reveals title of his The Walking Dead spin-off

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Norman Reedus set Twitter on fire on Wednesday when he announced the title of his upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead.

The 53-year-old revealed that the show will be called Daryl Dixon, after the name of his character from the original zombie series.

He added a terrifying promotional image of the Eiffel Tower, seen from below and filtered through an ominous green and black color scheme.

Big reveal: Norman Reedus set Twitter on fire on Wednesday when he announced the title of his upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off; pictured in Los Angeles this Tuesday

Bound for France: 53-year-old revealed that the show will be called Daryl Dixon, after the name of his character from the original zombie series

Norman gained worldwide fame with The Walking Dead, which followed Americans desperately trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Scott M Gimple, who was the showrunner for five of the original show’s middle seasons, revealed in August that the upcoming spin-off will be set in France.

“Daryl is a fish in water to begin with,” said Scott, who also serves as chief content officer for the Walking Dead franchise.

Rollout: The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is split into three parts, the last of which premiered last Sunday; Norman is pictured in the last episode

“When Daryl has new people, he’s a fish in water. In France, in a country going through the apocalypse, [it’s] something very different.’

Quoted during a Talking Dead special by Total movieScott said Daryl “needs to reinvent himself, to re-find himself, and not be with — probably — the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”

The eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead is split into three parts, the last of which premiered last Sunday.

Chilling: Norman gained worldwide fame on The Walking Dead, which followed Americans desperately trying to survive the zombie apocalypse

On November 20, the show will air the final Rest In Peace on AMC, ending a series that has been running since 2010.

Daryl is a tough type whose practical skills – including hunting, knife fighting and tracking – allow him to make a living amid the zombie takeover.

By the show’s final stretch, Daryl, a loyal aide to Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln’s lead character, has lost his entire family.