The Walking Dead action star Norman Reedus shared the story of how he proposed to his baby mom – Cannes Best Actress winner Diane Kruger – after a motorcycle trip to Savannah, GA in August 2021.

The Florida-born 53-year-old said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday: ‘Well, I’ve had the ring in my pocket for a very long time, just burned a hole in my pocket. Yes. Trying to find the right way to do it.’

Norman decided he would find a “really nice place” to ask the question during the 236-mile drive back from Savannah to his home in Senoia.

“But there was a huge thunderstorm that hit us,” Reedus explained.

“So I could see, you know, the clouds had a little bit of sunshine up there. So I shot him down the highway, trying to beat him. Then we finally arrived at the house. It was the next morning. I felt bad I didn’t.’

The Ride with Norman Reedus producer-host put their then-two-year-old daughter Nova Tennessee on his lap so he could ask the German 46-year-old to pick up his boot with the estimated $500K eight-carat ring secretly hidden used to be .

“I thought, ‘Can you get my boot? It’s in the closet.” She says, “Why?” Norman recalls.

Norman continued, “I’m like, ‘I want to look at the suitcase,’ because I pushed it into the suitcase. Then I proposed. She started to cry, then Nova started to cry – everyone is crying. It was a waterworks town. And then Nova says, “Why are we crying?!” And then Diane says, “They’re happy tears.” She says, “Yeah, they’re happy tears!”

The models-turned-actors – who made their romance official in March 2017 – originally met in December 2015 while portraying lovers on the set of their movie Sky.

At the time, Diane was still in a ten-year relationship with Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson.

Reedus will mark Kruger’s (née Heidkrüger) second marriage after divorcing Mon idole castmate Guillaume Canet in 2006 after five years of marriage.

October 13th marks the 23rd birthday of Mingus Lucien, son of the author of The Ravaged pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on March 16 after “accidentally” punching an “intoxicated” woman in the face last year.

Norman fathered Mingus during his five-year romance with Danish model Helena Christensen, which ended amicably in 2003.

Reedus ends his role as crossbow-wielding tracker Daryl Dixon in the 11th and final season of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama, which airs Sundays on AMC.

And on October 25, mineditionUS will publish the 48-page children’s book by the Out of the Blue actress A Name from the Sky, inspired by her West German upbringing.

