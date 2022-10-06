Nord Stream pipeline leaks caused by detonations in sign of ‘serious sabotage,’ experts say

Blasts triggered the recent ruptures of Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with evidence pointing to a deliberate act, according to Swedish researchers.

The completed preliminary investigation has “strengthened suspicions of serious sabotage,” Sweden’s security service said in a statement on Thursday. Swedish investigators gave no indication of how the blasts took place or who could be responsible.

Officials are analyzing evidence gathered at the site, which is just outside the country’s territorial waters, to see “if anyone could be suspected and later prosecuted,” Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

Two leaks in the pipelines, which cross the Baltic Sea to Germany, were revealed last week in Sweden’s exclusive economic area. Two other leaks are in Denmark’s zone, prompting investigations and heightening security in the region’s key energy infrastructure.

The Danish police are conducting an investigation in its own exclusive economic zone. It declined to comment on the Swedish findings or provide an update on the status of its own investigation.

The incident has raised concerns that Russia may be responsible and could carry out covert attacks on vital energy links to trigger price hikes as winter approaches. Several countries, including Germany, have already called the damage to the pipeline “sabotage” and Finland noted last week that only a state actor could be able to act on such a scale.

The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the damage to the Nord Stream.

Gas leaks in the Swedish zone appear to be easing, the country’s coastguard said Wednesday, as bubbling near Denmark had ceased over the weekend.

Danish, Swedish and German authorities are planning to set up a joint investigation team.

Neighboring Norway, a vital energy supplier to the European Union and the UK, has increased preparedness following the damage to the Nord Stream. The country’s officials have reiterated that there is no indication of any direct threats against the Scandinavian country or its oil and gas industry.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said last week that Norway had accepted offers of aid from Germany, France and the UK. He also mentioned “abnormally high” drone activity near the oil and gas installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

